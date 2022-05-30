Google Memorial Day Logo With Remembrance Day Poppies

Google has its grayed out logo for Memorial Day today but it also has remembrance day flowers, red poppies, in the footer of the search results. So when you click on the logo or search for [memorial day], you will see these poppies in the footer load.

You can then share it, on social or through another platform, with your friends or family.

Here is a video of it in action:

Here is a still shot of the Google home page today (click to enlarge):

Google has historically done nothing for the day, but in 2019 Google went with a grayed out logo and flag theme. They did the same thing previous years but this year, Google added poppies.

Bing also has a really nice background photo of the Lincoln Memorial. I'd embed it but I don't want one of those photo legal services to sue me.

Forum discussion at Twitter.