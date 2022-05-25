Daily Search Forum Recap: May 25, 2022

May 25, 2022 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Marketing Live was yesterday and Google announced a ton of new Google Ads features, we summarized the search ad specific ones in the story below. Google Lens in Chrome now opens information about a picture in the same tab. Google Ads has a CPC bug that inflated costs and spend. Google is showing more FAQ rich results in the search results. Google Analytics 4, GA4, does not seem to work well with Google AMP. Oh, and Google released a core update - more on that tomorrow...

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Ads News From Google Marketing Live - There Is A Lot...
    As you may have known, Google Marketing Live was yesterday - it is the day Google Ads announces a bunch of new features, resources and tools now and for the future. Some of what was announced we saw early, like the swipeable shopping ads and others we will see soon.
  • Report: Google Showing More Search Results With FAQ Rich Results
    RankRanger is reporting that Google is now showing FAQ rich results in the Google search results five percentage points more often. The data shows Google is showing these FAQs for over 27% of queries, up from about 22% just days ago.
  • Google Ads CPC Bug Inflates Click Prices By 300%+
    Google Ads posted about a bug that impacted some non-US campaigns cost per click (CPC) prices. Specifically that the CPCs were inflated. Some advertisers are reporting inflation numbers over 300 or 400 percent.
  • Google Analytics 4 Doesn't Support Google AMP Yet
    For those of you still using Google AMP, like myself, did you know that GA 4, Google Analytics 4 and Google AMP do not play nicely together. GA4 still does not officially support AMP pages and we don't know if or when GA4 will support AMP.
  • Google Lens In Chrome Sticks In Same Browser Tab
    I love Google Lens, I assume most of you do too or you haven't really tried it. And now Google Lens got a bit easier to use if you are using Chrome, Google's browser. You can now right click on an image and search with Google Lens and the results will show up right in the same tab on the right side panel.
  • Google's Prabhakar Raghavan With A Street View Camera Backpack
    Here is a photo from Prabhakar Raghavan, a Senior Vice President at Google responsible for Google Search, Assistant, Geo, Ads, Commerce, and Payments products, wearing the new Google Maps Street View

