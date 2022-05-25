Daily Search Forum Recap: May 25, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Marketing Live was yesterday and Google announced a ton of new Google Ads features, we summarized the search ad specific ones in the story below. Google Lens in Chrome now opens information about a picture in the same tab. Google Ads has a CPC bug that inflated costs and spend. Google is showing more FAQ rich results in the search results. Google Analytics 4, GA4, does not seem to work well with Google AMP. Oh, and Google released a core update - more on that tomorrow...

