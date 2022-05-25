Report: Google Showing More Search Results With FAQ Rich Results

RankRanger is reporting that Google is now showing FAQ rich results in the Google search results five percentage points more often. The data shows Google is showing these FAQs for over 27% of queries, up from about 22% just days ago.

Here is the RankRanger chart from its tracking tool:

That looks like a big increase but keep in mind, RankRanger lumps together FAQs with How To rich results in one for some reason.

Sadly, Mozcast is not picking up on this but anecdotal evidence does suggest an increase in these FAQ rich results.

Brodie Clark told me on Twitter "I'm mainly going off my client GSC data, which he said he "can't share publicly unfortunately."

I did ask RankRanger to confirm all is good with their data and they did this morning saying "We just looked into this. The data is correct and happened on both mobile and desktop."

Are you all noticing more FAQ rich results showing for your site, they may look like this:

Glenn Gabe is noticing, he just posted after this story went live:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

