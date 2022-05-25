Google's Prabhakar Raghavan With A Street View Camera Backpack

Here is a photo from Prabhakar Raghavan, a Senior Vice President at Google responsible for Google Search, Assistant, Geo, Ads, Commerce, and Payments products, wearing the new Google Maps Street View camera backpack.

He posted this on Twitter and said "We’re celebrating 15yrs of Street View for Google Maps and it's just getting better! Check out the new hardware helping us map the world. This (adorable!) tech will help us create everything from Live View to the immersive view of Maps you saw at I/O https://bit.ly/3ae0KPP."

