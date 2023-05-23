Daily Search Forum Recap: May 23, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google now supports subdomains for Site names on mobile. Google Rich Results test added an "edit code" button. Google is testing showing the "services" button before other buttons in the local results. Google is testing vertical lines in the featured snippets. Bing Search is testing highlighting text in blue in the AI-embedded answers. And yes, Google Marketing Live was today, we will sum up all the news in tomorrow's newsletter.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Site Names Now Supported On Subdomains On Mobile Devices
Google now supports the site names feature on subdomains, Google said subdomains on mobile devices is supported. Site names are still not supported on the subdirectory level.
- Google Rich Results Test Tool Gains Brings Back Code Button
Google has added back the edit code button to the Rich Results Test tool. Ryan Levering from Google posted this news on Mastodon saying, "Excited for this new button in Rich Results Test that makes it easier to test fixes to live code."
- Google Tests Services Button First In Local & Map Search Results
Google seems to be testing displaying the "services" button as the first action button in the local and maps search result listings. Usually, the first action buttons would be the call button, the directions, or even the website buttons. But Google is testing showing the "services" button first.
- Bing Search Tests Blue Highlighted Text In AI Chat Answers Within Search
Microsoft Bing is testing highlighting portions of the AI chat answer in blue, the one embedded in the Bing Search results. Bing Search started to test embedding its Bing Chat AI answers into the Bing search results two months ago and now Bing is testing highlighting part of the answer in blue.
- Google Featured Snippets Puts Vertical Lines Between Answer & Images
Google now shows vertical lines between the featured snippet text and the featured snippet images. This is on the full-width featured snippet, which has a horizontal line below the featured snippet, separating it from the main search results. Now Google added this vertical line.
- Impressive Google Nederland Lobby Wall Sign
Google loves their signage at their various offices. This signage at the Google Nederland office even caught my eye. It is really bold and Googley, don't you think?
