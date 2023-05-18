Daily Search Forum Recap: May 18, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
We are seeing signs of yet another Google search ranking algorithm update, maybe a reversal of the earlier updates from this month. Microsoft may be expanding and relaunching its AdSense alternative, pubCenter. Google is testing sharable links for Google Maps recent searches and local pack results. Bing is rolling out unauthenticated access to Bing Chat. Google is testing a new product details and links view in web search.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Search Algorithm Ranking Volatility Around May 17th (Unconfirmed)
For the past couple of days or so, maybe starting as early as May 16, 2023 through today, May 18, 2023, I am seeing significant signs of another unconfirmed Google search ranking algorithm update.
- Microsoft pubCenter, Google AdSense Alternative, Looking To Expand?
Microsoft might be looking to expand its Google AdSense alternative, Microsoft pubCenter to more publishers. I believe Microsoft pubCenter might try signing up smaller publishers.
- Bing Chat Rolling Out Not Signed In Access With Limited Chat Sessions
Microsoft is rolling out allowing "unauthenticated" access to Bing Chat. This means, if you are using Microsoft Edge and you are not signed into your Microsoft account, you may be able to try out Bing, in a limited way.
- Google Sharable Links For Recent Searches & Local Packs
Google lets you create a link of your recent searches that you can share with your friends or colleagues. So if you are planning a road trip with friends, you can compile a bunch of links to share with the group. Google is also showing a share link for local packs in search.
- Google Tests New Product Details & Links In Web Search
Google seems to be testing an updated user interface for the product and shopping results in web search. You can see the "Visit Website" and "View Details" links and the ongoing expanded pricing details interface in this test.
- Google Ball Pit Nap
Google has a lot of napping areas and also a lot of ball pits but I've never seen a photo of a Googler napping in a ball pit. That is until now, when I saw this photo posted on Instagram.
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Meta starts refunding advertisers for overspending glitch
- How to optimize for entities
- Google-InspectionTool – the new Google crawler for Google testing tools
- How to optimize your Google Ads’ post-click content
