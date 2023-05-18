Daily Search Forum Recap: May 18, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We are seeing signs of yet another Google search ranking algorithm update, maybe a reversal of the earlier updates from this month. Microsoft may be expanding and relaunching its AdSense alternative, pubCenter. Google is testing sharable links for Google Maps recent searches and local pack results. Bing is rolling out unauthenticated access to Bing Chat. Google is testing a new product details and links view in web search.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.