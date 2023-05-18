Google Sharable Links For Recent Searches & Local Packs

May 18, 2023
Google Maps lets you create a link of your recent searches that you can share with your friends or colleagues. So if you are planning a road trip with friends, you can compile a bunch of links to share with the group. Google is also showing a share link for local packs in search.

Google Maps had similar sharing features like this over the years in many different formats but this new format seems a bit easier to use, maybe?

This was spotted by Punit on Twitter and I can replicate it, although the share button looks more spelled out for me than what Punit showed in his screencast.

Here is what I see:

Here is the screencast:

Here is the local pack share button spotted by Anuj Thaker on Twitter:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

