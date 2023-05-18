Google Tests New Product Details & Links In Web Search

Google seems to be testing an updated user interface for the product and shopping results in web search. You can see the "Visit Website" and "View Details" links and the ongoing expanded pricing details interface in this test.

This was spotted by Punit who posted some of these screenshots on Twitter.

You can see those links on the right side and then when you click on it, Google overlays that dialog section.

This is what I see, and when I click on the results, I am taken directly to the side panel and from there, directly to the merchant site. The other variation, as Punit showed, keeps you on Google logo.

Then he also noticed the expanded pricing details which we saw a few months ago but in this new overlay interface:

