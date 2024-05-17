Daily Search Forum Recap: May 17, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Ads now is testing AI generated performance summaries. Google launched two new Googlebots, GoogleOther-Image and GoogleOther-Video. Google locked down the complaint thread on image thumbnails not showing in search. Glenn Gabe shared how to remove your content from Google AI Overviews. Google will discontinue third-party order with Google integration. Mikhail Parakhin from Microsoft joined the Perplexity advisory board. And I posted the weekly video recap - there as a lot to cover this week.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.