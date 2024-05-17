Daily Search Forum Recap: May 17, 2024

May 17, 2024 - 4:00 pm 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Ads now is testing AI generated performance summaries. Google launched two new Googlebots, GoogleOther-Image and GoogleOther-Video. Google locked down the complaint thread on image thumbnails not showing in search. Glenn Gabe shared how to remove your content from Google AI Overviews. Google will discontinue third-party order with Google integration. Mikhail Parakhin from Microsoft joined the Perplexity advisory board. And I posted the weekly video recap - there as a lot to cover this week.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google AI Overviews, Ranking Volatility, Web Filter, Google Ads AI Summaries & More
    Google announced they are rolling out AI Overviews in the US and many searchers want to turn it off, and some content creators want to opt out of them. Google also announced new AI search features that will roll out soon...
  • Remove Your Content From Google's AI Overviews
    When Google announced it is rolling out AI Overviews in the US search results and last year when Google launched SGE in labs, SEOs and content creators wanted to know how to prevent their content from showing up in these responses. Well, you can, but only through Google Search controls as I covered in my larger story.
  • Google Ads AI Summaries Live For Some Advertisers
    Google Ads continues to roll out AI features within the advertiser console. Now some advertisers are seeing AI summaries of how their ad performance is doing. These AI summaries give you an overview of your Google Ads campaign performance over a specified period.
  • Order with Google For Food Delivery Going Away End Of June
    Google looks like it will discontinue the direct ordering option with the Order with Google button by the end of June 2024. This will impact third-party food delivery sites, such as DoorDash, GrubHub and Uber Eats. I assume Google will instead link to third parties and not directly integrate with them in the search interface.
  • Two New Googlebots: GoogleOther-Image & GoogleOther-Video
    Google has added two new Googlebots, Google crawlers, to its crawler list. They include GoogleOther-Image and GoogleOther-Video, which are part of the GoogleOther category of bots and are used for crawling of binary data for research and development reasons.
  • Google Locks Down Complaints Of Image Thumbnails Not Showing In Search
    For the past few months we have covered the vocal and visual complaints around Google Search not showing image thumbnails for recipe search results and other search results that generally have image thumbnails attached to the search result snippet. Google has responded to the large Google Webmaster Help thread in the forums by saying we know, we are still investigating, follow our guidelines and then locked the thread down.
  • Mikhail Parakhin, Former Microsoft Bing Head, Joins Perplexity Advisor Board
    Mikhail Parakhin, the former head of Bing Search and Microsoft Advertising at Microsoft, has announced he is now on the advisory board for Perplexity. Perplexity is a new AI search start up, which technically would be in competition with Microsoft's Bing Search and Copilot.
  • Google Black & White Graffiti Wall
    Here is a wall at the Google Brazil office which is made up of black and white graffiti art with the super G Google logo in the middle.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google AI Overviews, Ranking Volatility, Web Filter, Google Ads AI Summaries &amp; More - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: May 17, 2024

May 17, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google AI Overviews, Ranking Volatility, Web Filter, Google Ads AI Summaries & More

May 17, 2024 - 8:01 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Remove Your Content From Google's AI Overviews

May 17, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads AI Summaries Live For Some Advertisers

May 17, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Maps

Order with Google For Food Delivery Going Away End Of June

May 17, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Two New Googlebots: GoogleOther-Image & GoogleOther-Video

May 17, 2024 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google AI Overviews, Ranking Volatility, Web Filter, Google Ads AI Summaries & More

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.