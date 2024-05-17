Google looks like it will discontinue the direct ordering option with the Order with Google button by the end of June 2024. This will impact third-party food delivery sites, such as DoorDash, GrubHub and Uber Eats.

UPDATE: I was wrong, the order button is not going away - what is going away is the merchant experience within the GBP that is getting depreciated. All orders get directed to 3rd party links. Claudia Tomina corrected me privately about this and shared this screenshot of what is going away:

Claudia Tomina received this notification from GrubHub and posted about it on X saying, "Google is discontinuing GFO in June 2024. The option to order from third parties via Google Business Profile "order now" button will no longer exist. Instead they will be directed to the provider's site."

The email reads:

No more direct ordering with the Order with Google button. These third-party sites include DoorDash, GrubHub, and Uber Eats. While this button made the process extremely convenient for hungry customers to order with just a few taps, Google will be unraveling this integration by the end of June 2024.

So expect them to go away in June 2024.

Forum discussion at X.