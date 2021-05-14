Google: Just Because Your Site Ranks Well Now, Doesn't Mean It Will Rank Well Forever

Just like Saved By The Bell was great for four seasons in 1989, it didn't mean it would come back and be a success in 2020. Same with your website that ranked well in the early 2000s or even ranks well today, it doesn't mean that since it ranked well or ranks well now, that it will always rank well in the future.

John Mueller of Google said on Twitter "Just because a site is ranking well now does not mean it will continue ranking well forever - changes are common. I'd take a step back and consider how your site might fit in."

Here are those tweets, love the ending:

Just because a site is ranking well now does not mean it will continue ranking well forever - changes are common. I'd take a step back and consider how your site might fit in. Also Fg ~ 1/d^2 so you also have more breathing room that way. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) May 13, 2021

Maybe with the exception of Wikipedia?

Why am I covering this if this is so obvious? I just wanted to make a Save By The Bell reference.

Forum discussion at Twitter.