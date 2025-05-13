Daily Search Forum Recap: May 13, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

A Google search engineer blasts some of the logic and reasoning the DOJ court system used in its Google rulings. Google said Navboost is not a machine learning system and more documents are revealing on its search ranking systems and analysis. Google said stop using different image URLs for the same image across multiple pages. Google said hreflang does not guarantee indexing. Google updated its super G logo. And we are seeing more Google search ranking volatility - how is your rankings?

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Navboost Is Not A Machine Learning System & More DOJ Leaks
    We've only covered the Department of Justice vs Google documents here and there but here are some documents that may be of interest to the community here. Google said Navboost is not a machine learning system, instead it is more of a big table. And there are more documents including one on hand crafting signals and another on a debugging interface.
  • 18 Year Google Search Engineer Rants On DOJ's Anti-Trust Case
    Ryan Moulton, a Google Search engineer who worked on Google's search rankings algorithms for over 18 years now, went to X to call out some of what the courts are saying as not true. He went on to say, "This is now the second time I've seen my work cited prominently in a major lawsuit against Google, and I have to say, it has not given me a lot of faith in the court process around issues like this."
  • Google Search Ranking Volatility Spiked Thursday - May 12 & 13
    Google Search may be pushing out another search ranking update of sorts, I am seeing more signs of tremors and volatility over the past 24-hours. Some of the tools are already picking up on it but the SEO community is noticing some big movement starting on Monday, May 12th and into today, Tuesday, May 13th.
  • Google: Stop Using Different URLs For Same Image
    Google made what I would consider a logical clarification to its image SEO best practices help document. It now says don't upload the same image under different URL/file names to your site, even if you embed that image on different pages on your site.
  • Google: Hreflang Doesn't Guarantee Indexing
    Google's John Mueller explained that just because you use hreflang tags on your pages, it doesn't mean those pages will be indexed and/or ranked in Google Search. He said on Bluesky, "hreflang doesn't guarantee indexing."
  • Google Updated Its Super G Logo In The iOS App
    Google has updated its Google iOS app and with that, the most noticeable change was it updated the super G logo, with a more blended version of the logo. I am not sure if this is going to be the new logo going forward of this is a temporary change for an event, maybe like I/O.
  • The Goose - Google Office
    The Goose, is a Google office in Los Angeles, the Goose Park area, that launched a few years ago. Well, now take a look at this dazzling lobby area.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

