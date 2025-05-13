Daily Search Forum Recap: May 13, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

A Google search engineer blasts some of the logic and reasoning the DOJ court system used in its Google rulings. Google said Navboost is not a machine learning system and more documents are revealing on its search ranking systems and analysis. Google said stop using different image URLs for the same image across multiple pages. Google said hreflang does not guarantee indexing. Google updated its super G logo. And we are seeing more Google search ranking volatility - how is your rankings?

