Daily Search Forum Recap: May 13, 2021

- May 13th Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update (Not Confirmed)
I am seeing early signs and signals of a possible Google Search ranking algorithm update going on right now. It seems to have kicked off this morning and is now spiking in terms of chatter in the SEO forums and also some of the tools have picked up on it (not all are updated yet). Google has not confirmed any update, so this is one of those unconfirmed updates.
- Google Releases Video On Google Ads After Complaints From Rachel Maddow
If you missed it, last week, Rachel Maddow from MSNBC complained on Twitter that the Google Ads were not labeled and jumping in and out. Danny Sullivan from Google responded that Google always labels its ads and it doesn't sound like those ads are from Google. In reaction, Google released a short video explained how ads appear in Search and that these ads are always labeled.
- Google: Moving Navigation Code From Top To Bottom Should Not Be A Problem
Google's John Mueller was asked if moving the navigation in your HTML code from the top of the source code to the bottom, while using positioning techniques to render the navigation at the top (not the bottom) - if that would cause any issues. John Mueller said on Twitter "that shouldn't be a problem."
- Google My Business Performance Report To Add Direction Requests & Website Visits
Google seems like it will be migrating more data from the Google My Business Insights report to the Google My Business Performance report. Specifically, Google will be adding driving direction requests and website visits to the newish performance report.
- Google Spam Joke: Just Don't Let Google Know About Your Guest Blog Posts
A Reddit thread asks if guest posting is safe and asks how you can ensure the site posting your guest blog post uses a dofollow. John Mueller from Google spotted the thread and responded with a joke that read "just make sure not to let Google know."
- Google Switzerland Cheese
Here is a photo, I suspect an old one, from the Google Zurich office, of a spread of cheese. I suspect some Googlers that we all know miss the assortment of cheese options at the Google office in Zuri
- Google Search Screen Saver (Easter Egg)
Do a search in Google for [dvd screensaver] and just wait a bit. The Google logo will start to move around and change colors, like an old fashion screensaver for a TV, monitor, DVD and so on. Here is a screenshot of it in action.
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- I pay cold hard cash to a publisher to remove ads on their site. Search engines send me to a version of the site (AMP here) that shows me ads regardless. The only way I can get what I paid for is to, Frederic Dubut on Twitter
- I picked up this gem on Facebook yesterday to add the new testing to Web Developer toolbar https://t.co/rJ8GIg5EVH, Andy Beard on Twitter
- If you're redirecting (for search), don't block the URLs by robots.txt. Personally, if there's nothing problematic indexed, I'd just let the redirects work out over time, and then block properly in a month or so. (Au, John Mueller on Twitter
- Looks like GMB messaging has finally hit maturity: spam messages. #localseo #gmb https://t.co/Z6OdxdDhSK, Brandon Schmidt on Twitter
- Google Maps Directions Is Bringing Guests To The Back of Property, Local Search Forum
Search Engine Land Stories:
- How automation can help your sellers sell more (and your marketers market better)
- Some new local search changes you should be aware of; Wednesday’s daily brief
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Consumer Privacy, Advertising, and Google: The Opportunities Ahead, Bounteous
- Customer Segmentation 101, DELVE
Industry & Business
- Google hit with $123M antitrust fine in Italy over Android Auto, TechCrunch
- Google sending out I/O 2021 swag and pins [Gallery], 9to5Google
- Similarweb completes NYSE IPO, at $1.6b valuation, Globes
Links & Content Marketing
- How we, as SEOs, can advocate against DA, Billie Geena
Local & Maps
- 4 Tips to Optimize Google My Business for Service Business, Uberall
- Apple Maps 'Look Around' feature now available in Atlanta, Georgia, AppleInsider
Mobile & Voice
- Google Assistant tests a funky colorful design alongside one-click shortcuts, XDA Developers
- Podcast Revenue To Hit $2B By 2023, Says IAB, Deadline
SEO
- Exploring and Understanding Google Core Web Vitals Update, DAGMAR
- GA4: How to create Content Groups, Analytics Boosters
- Googles Webmaster Guidelines Explained for Bloggers, Billie Geena
- How to Communicate SEO with Agency Clients - Eric Enge, Search Metrics
- Natural Language Queries in Spreadsheets at Google, Go Fish Digital
- Video SEO best practices for ecommerce, Google Search Central Blog
- WebPageTest Brings Core Web Vitals Stats to Results, tl;dr Marketing
PPC
- FBI warns of cybercriminals abusing search ads to promote phishing sites, The Record by Recorded Future
- Inclusive imagery made easy: People filters, Microsoft Advertising
Other Search
- How The FA used tech to get the ball rolling, Google Blog