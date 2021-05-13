Daily Search Forum Recap: May 13, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • May 13th Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update (Not Confirmed)
    I am seeing early signs and signals of a possible Google Search ranking algorithm update going on right now. It seems to have kicked off this morning and is now spiking in terms of chatter in the SEO forums and also some of the tools have picked up on it (not all are updated yet). Google has not confirmed any update, so this is one of those unconfirmed updates.
  • Google Releases Video On Google Ads After Complaints From Rachel Maddow
    If you missed it, last week, Rachel Maddow from MSNBC complained on Twitter that the Google Ads were not labeled and jumping in and out. Danny Sullivan from Google responded that Google always labels its ads and it doesn't sound like those ads are from Google. In reaction, Google released a short video explained how ads appear in Search and that these ads are always labeled.
  • Google: Moving Navigation Code From Top To Bottom Should Not Be A Problem
    Google's John Mueller was asked if moving the navigation in your HTML code from the top of the source code to the bottom, while using positioning techniques to render the navigation at the top (not the bottom) - if that would cause any issues. John Mueller said on Twitter "that shouldn't be a problem."
  • Google My Business Performance Report To Add Direction Requests & Website Visits
    Google seems like it will be migrating more data from the Google My Business Insights report to the Google My Business Performance report. Specifically, Google will be adding driving direction requests and website visits to the newish performance report.
  • Google Spam Joke: Just Don't Let Google Know About Your Guest Blog Posts
    A Reddit thread asks if guest posting is safe and asks how you can ensure the site posting your guest blog post uses a dofollow. John Mueller from Google spotted the thread and responded with a joke that read "just make sure not to let Google know."
  • Google Switzerland Cheese
    Here is a photo, I suspect an old one, from the Google Zurich office, of a spread of cheese. I suspect some Googlers that we all know miss the assortment of cheese options at the Google office in Zuri
  • Google Search Screen Saver (Easter Egg)
    Do a search in Google for [dvd screensaver] and just wait a bit. The Google logo will start to move around and change colors, like an old fashion screensaver for a TV, monitor, DVD and so on. Here is a screenshot of it in action.

