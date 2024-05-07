Daily Search Forum Recap: May 7, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google has started to enforce the site reputation abuse policy with manual actions, not algorithmically yet. Google may have had another algorithm update on May 3rd. Google dropped the results count from the search results page. Google Ads said it is not auditing 25% of all accounts. Google Ads launched Performance Max for marketplaces.

