Daily Search Forum Recap: May 7, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google has started to enforce the site reputation abuse policy with manual actions, not algorithmically yet. Google may have had another algorithm update on May 3rd. Google dropped the results count from the search results page. Google Ads said it is not auditing 25% of all accounts. Google Ads launched Performance Max for marketplaces.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Began Enforcing The Site Reputation Abuse Policy Last Night
    Google said it began to enforce its new site reputation abuse policy last night. The policy went into effect on Sunday, May 5th, but Google did not announce it would take action until last night. As a reminder, this should target sites doing what some call "Parasite SEO."
  • Google Search Ranking Update Volatility Starting On May 3rd
    I am slow to report on this but figured I'd document it just in case some of you noticed ranking volatility and fluctuations on or around May 3rd and May 4th. This is not a confirmed Google Search ranking update but there are signs of an update that touched down this past Friday.
  • Number Of Search Results Dropped Google Search Results Page
    It seems Google has fully removed the number of results found, the results count, from the Google Search results page. It was removed from the Google Search Generative Experience last June and Google has been testing removing it for ages but not it seems fully gone.
  • Google Ads New Performance Max For Marketplaces
    Google Ads has launched Performance Max for Marketplaces. This is designed to help you sell your goods or services on specific marketplaces using Performance Max.
  • Rumors Of Google Auditing 25% Of Google Ads Are False
    The Google Ads Liaison, Ginny Marvin, said the rumors of Google auditing 25% of Google Ads accounts are false. She wrote, "The rumor about Google auditing 25% of Google Ads accounts on 1 May is inaccurate."
  • Google Local Guide Socks Swag
    A week or so ago we covered the Google Cloud socks and now we have the Google Local Guide socks. Local Guides help Google by writing reviews, posting photos, and suggesting up-to-date information about places.

