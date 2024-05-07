Google Ads New Performance Max For Marketplaces

May 7, 2024 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Marketplace

Google Ads has launched Performance Max for Marketplaces. This is designed to help you sell your goods or services on specific marketplaces using Performance Max.

Google wrote, "Performance Max for Marketplaces helps you reach more customers and drive more sales of your products using a marketplace. After you connect your Google Ads account to the marketplace, you can create Performance Max campaigns that send shoppers to your products there."

With this, you do not need a website or Google Merchant Center account to run these ads, since you are promoting your products on the marketplace and not on your site.

Google lists these four benefits:

  • Create Performance Max campaigns that help send shoppers to the products you sell on a marketplace.
  • Use your existing marketplace product data to create ads with product information, prices, and images. You don’t need to connect a Google Merchant Center account.
  • View detailed reports of your campaigns in Google Ads.
  • Performance Max uses Google’s automation, so your products can be advertised across Google Ads channels, including Search and Shopping.

Not all marketplaces support it, Google said reach out to your marketplace to see if they do. And if they do, then you link your Google Ads account to a marketplace. Before you link your Google Ads account, contact the marketplace so that they can initiate account linking requests to your Google Ads account. You’ll need to provide them your Google Ads account ID or email address. When you receive the link requests in your Google Ads account, accept them and proceed with the rest of the setup. Here are the steps on how to do that.

You can learn more about this over here.

Here is a funny reaction to this all:

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google March Core Update Done, HCU Recoveries, Site Reputation Abuse &amp; AI Topics - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: May 7, 2024

May 7, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Began Enforcing The Site Reputation Abuse Policy Last Night

May 7, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Updates

Google Search Ranking Update Volatility Starting On May 3rd

May 7, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads New Performance Max For Marketplaces

May 7, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

Number Of Search Results Dropped Google Search Results Page (Hidden Under Tools)

May 7, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Rumors Of Google Auditing 25% Of Google Ads Are False

May 7, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Number Of Search Results Dropped Google Search Results Page (Hidden Under Tools)
Next Story: Google Search Ranking Update Volatility Starting On May 3rd

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.