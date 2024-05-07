Google Ads has launched Performance Max for Marketplaces. This is designed to help you sell your goods or services on specific marketplaces using Performance Max.

Google wrote, "Performance Max for Marketplaces helps you reach more customers and drive more sales of your products using a marketplace. After you connect your Google Ads account to the marketplace, you can create Performance Max campaigns that send shoppers to your products there."

With this, you do not need a website or Google Merchant Center account to run these ads, since you are promoting your products on the marketplace and not on your site.

Google lists these four benefits:

Create Performance Max campaigns that help send shoppers to the products you sell on a marketplace.

Use your existing marketplace product data to create ads with product information, prices, and images. You don’t need to connect a Google Merchant Center account.

View detailed reports of your campaigns in Google Ads.

Performance Max uses Google’s automation, so your products can be advertised across Google Ads channels, including Search and Shopping.

Not all marketplaces support it, Google said reach out to your marketplace to see if they do. And if they do, then you link your Google Ads account to a marketplace. Before you link your Google Ads account, contact the marketplace so that they can initiate account linking requests to your Google Ads account. You’ll need to provide them your Google Ads account ID or email address. When you receive the link requests in your Google Ads account, accept them and proceed with the rest of the setup. Here are the steps on how to do that.

You can learn more about this over here.

Here is a funny reaction to this all:

Wake up babe, Google launched a new campaign type called Performance Max for Marketplaces pic.twitter.com/DSFTOrwF5q — Mike Ryan (@mikeryanretail) May 2, 2024

