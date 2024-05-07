Rumors Of Google Auditing 25% Of Google Ads Are False

The Google Ads Liaison, Ginny Marvin, said the rumors of Google auditing 25% of Google Ads accounts are false. She wrote on X, "The rumor about Google auditing 25% of Google Ads accounts on 1 May is inaccurate."

Ginny Marvin added, "Our EU UCP has been in place since 2015. In January, we announced that we are strengthening enforcement of our EU UCP, and that consent mechanism upgrades are required to preserve campaign performance in EEA. In accordance with the EU UCP audit program, Advertisers in non-compliance with the EU UCP may be subject to enforcement action."

She also wrote, "I don’t know where that number came from."

Some thought Google Ads would crack down on advertisers who did not fully implement Consent Mode v2 (CMv2).

So it does not seem like any of you need to panic about this rumor of Google auditing Google Ads accounts in masses.

Here are those posts:

Forum discussion at X.

 

