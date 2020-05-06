Daily Search Forum Recap: May 6, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Sites Impacted By The Google May 2020 Core Update In A Big Way

Yesterday we reported that the Google May 2020 core update is rolling out and we already felt that this Google search algorithm update may be a big one. Well, based on just about 30 or so hours, I am seeing tons of site owners complaining about huge ranking drops in the past 24 hours or so.

Yesterday we reported that the Google May 2020 core update is rolling out and we already felt that this Google search algorithm update may be a big one. Well, based on just about 30 or so hours, I am seeing tons of site owners complaining about huge ranking drops in the past 24 hours or so. Google Search Local Ranking Update - Lots Of Fluctuations

The local SEO community has been tracking a Google local update since April 23rd and the truth is, even over the past couple of days, the Google local update seems as active as ever. So much so that Danny Sullivan of Google said he will look into it for a possible official Google comment.

The local SEO community has been tracking a Google local update since April 23rd and the truth is, even over the past couple of days, the Google local update seems as active as ever. So much so that Danny Sullivan of Google said he will look into it for a possible official Google comment. LinkedIn Removed From Google's Index

Do a site command for [site:www.linkedin.com] and nothing will come up in Google. Google seems to have deindexed the main www results from LinkedIn.com. Also, with that, it seems the LinkedIn profile links for people knowledge panels are also gone.

Do a site command for [site:www.linkedin.com] and nothing will come up in Google. Google seems to have deindexed the main www results from LinkedIn.com. Also, with that, it seems the LinkedIn profile links for people knowledge panels are also gone. Google Continues To Ask Searchers To Rate Search Results

This isn't specifically new but from time to time I see someone share a Google survey or poll in the search results, asking the searcher to rate the search experience. In this case below, Google is asking the searcher if the specific web site shown in this snippet is helpful or not.

This isn't specifically new but from time to time I see someone share a Google survey or poll in the search results, asking the searcher to rate the search experience. In this case below, Google is asking the searcher if the specific web site shown in this snippet is helpful or not. New Googlers Need To Borrow A Noogler Propeller Hat

Yesterday I posted a photo of a Noogler, new Googler, who started her first day at Google by working from home. She took some photos of her first day and here is one of her in the Noogler hat. She ha

Other Great Search Forum Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search