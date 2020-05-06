Daily Search Forum Recap: May 6, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
- Sites Impacted By The Google May 2020 Core Update In A Big Way
Yesterday we reported that the Google May 2020 core update is rolling out and we already felt that this Google search algorithm update may be a big one. Well, based on just about 30 or so hours, I am seeing tons of site owners complaining about huge ranking drops in the past 24 hours or so.
- Google Search Local Ranking Update - Lots Of Fluctuations
The local SEO community has been tracking a Google local update since April 23rd and the truth is, even over the past couple of days, the Google local update seems as active as ever. So much so that Danny Sullivan of Google said he will look into it for a possible official Google comment.
- LinkedIn Removed From Google's Index
Do a site command for [site:www.linkedin.com] and nothing will come up in Google. Google seems to have deindexed the main www results from LinkedIn.com. Also, with that, it seems the LinkedIn profile links for people knowledge panels are also gone.
- Google Continues To Ask Searchers To Rate Search Results
This isn't specifically new but from time to time I see someone share a Google survey or poll in the search results, asking the searcher to rate the search experience. In this case below, Google is asking the searcher if the specific web site shown in this snippet is helpful or not.
- New Googlers Need To Borrow A Noogler Propeller Hat
Yesterday I posted a photo of a Noogler, new Googler, who started her first day at Google by working from home. She took some photos of her first day and here is one of her in the Noogler hat.
- Beware of malicious activity! As part 1 of this two-episode Search Console Training special, @danielwaisberg and @Aurora_Morales go over the Security Issues report in Search Console and what to do when you, Google Webmasters on Twitter
- Focus on your users, not on "ranking factors"., John Mueller on Twitter
- some *BIG* publishers were warned they needed to aggressively clean up their user comments, or it could drive a ranking issue, so they removed user comments. that's a big economic advantage / subsidy / moat for un, Aaron Wall on Twitter
- Domain shifting - How much does it impact SEO, WebmasterWorld
- Upcoming Lightning Talk premiere announcement: ⚡️Topic: Google Monetized Policies ⚡️Wed 13 May at 8am PDT / 5pm CEST / 8:30pm IST ⚡️Live chat with John Brown (@admanjaybee), Monetized Policy Edu Lead Set a r, Google Webmasters on Twitter
- WordPress Sites Targeted in Large-Scale Attacks, Local Search Forum
