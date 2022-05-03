Daily Search Forum Recap: May 3, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google seems to now be offering SEO certification, something the company said it won't be doing in the future. Google search is testing infinite or continuous scroll on desktop search again. Microsoft Advertising releases a new certification program and learning lab. Google Ads rolled out a new create ad user interface - the changes are subtle but roomy. Bing posted SEO advice on how to deal with subscription based content and paywalled content.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Offering SEO Certification Taught By Googlers As Part Of Digital Marketing Course
Historically Google has said they won't be offering any SEO certification like they do for Google Ads, Google Analytics, and a whole slew of certification they offer. But that seems to have changed when Google announced the new Google Career Certificate scholarships for U.S. businesses.
- Google Search Tests Continuous / Infinite Scroll On Desktop Results Again
Google is testing infinite or continuous scroll on the desktop search results again. As a reminder, Google launched continuous scroll for mobile search last October. Google has also tested infinite scroll on desktop search for many many many years.
- Bing SEO: Subscription-Based & Paywall Content
Fabrice Canel posted an SEO best practices post for sites that use subscription-based and paywall content. While Google has something called flexible sampling, previously a first click free program - Microsoft Bing does not.
- Microsoft Advertising Revamps Certification Program & Learning Lab
Microsoft has relaunched a revised Microsoft Advertising certification program and learning lab, the company announced. Microsoft said this was done based on the feedback from the industry, they "have updated our offerings to make them both more valuable and easier to use."
- Google Ads Rolls Out Updated Create Ad User Interface
Google Ads has rolled out the new create ad interface to all advertisers, the search company confirmed. This is a very subtle change in terms of the interface, there are no real new features - but the look is slightly different.
- Google Dublin Hires A Mariachi Band To Welcome Back Googlers
The Google Dublin office welcomed back employees to the office again and with that they hired a Mariachi band to play in the lobby there. Google hired a marching band for the GooglePlex a few weeks a
