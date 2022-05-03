Daily Search Forum Recap: May 3, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google seems to now be offering SEO certification, something the company said it won't be doing in the future. Google search is testing infinite or continuous scroll on desktop search again. Microsoft Advertising releases a new certification program and learning lab. Google Ads rolled out a new create ad user interface - the changes are subtle but roomy. Bing posted SEO advice on how to deal with subscription based content and paywalled content.

