Daily Search Forum Recap: April 30, 2020

Google Search Ranking Update Flutters April 28th & 29th

There may have been a Google search ranking algorithm update over the past couple of days; on April 28th and 29th. There is chatter within the SEO industry and some of the tools are showing pretty heavy signs of an update.

Google's John Mueller was asked for advice on what to do with old articles published on a pop culture publishing site that has nearly 25 years of content on it. Of course the answer is it depends; you can either remove the content, noindex the old articles or just leave it and let Google handle it. But what should you really do?

Jason Barnard does these awesome interviews on his YouTube channel and one he just recently released was with Nathan Chalmers, the Program Manager, Bing Search Relevance Team at Microsoft. Here is the video interview and the tidbits summarized by Glenn Gabe on Twitter.

Google has said this many times, in many different ways, Google does not use Google Analytics for web search. John Mueller of Google said the other day that Google does not use Google Analytics for indexing purposes.

Google has been testing a lot of variations to the look of the "searches related to" feature. Now Google is testing underlining the results, and the other day, Google was testing three columns instead of two.

At the Google Sao Paulo office in Brazil there is this fairy string light wall with the Google logo, all illuminated with LED lights. I think this was set up for some event some time ago, but it is n

