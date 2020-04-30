Daily Search Forum Recap: April 30, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Search Ranking Update Flutters April 28th & 29th
There may have been a Google search ranking algorithm update over the past couple of days; on April 28th and 29th. There is chatter within the SEO industry and some of the tools are showing pretty heavy signs of an update.
- Google Advice On Old Content On News Sites: Remove, Noindex Or Leave It
Google's John Mueller was asked for advice on what to do with old articles published on a pop culture publishing site that has nearly 25 years of content on it. Of course the answer is it depends; you can either remove the content, noindex the old articles or just leave it and let Google handle it. But what should you really do?
- Tidbits: Interview With Nathan Chalmers, Bing Search Relevance Team
Jason Barnard does these awesome interviews on his YouTube channel and one he just recently released was with Nathan Chalmers, the Program Manager, Bing Search Relevance Team at Microsoft. Here is the video interview and the tidbits summarized by Glenn Gabe on Twitter.
- Google: We Do Not Use Google Analytics For Indexing
Google has said this many times, in many different ways, Google does not use Google Analytics for web search. John Mueller of Google said the other day that Google does not use Google Analytics for indexing purposes.
- Google Tests Underlining Searches Related To
Google has been testing a lot of variations to the look of the "searches related to" feature. Now Google is testing underlining the results, and the other day, Google was testing three columns instead of two.
- Google Fairy Light Wall
At the Google Sao Paulo office in Brazil there is this fairy string light wall with the Google logo, all illuminated with LED lights. I think this was set up for some event some time ago, but it is n
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- Lightning Talk premiere is here - If you have JavaScript questions or want to learn about how Googlebot uses links to discover pages on the web, join @g33konaut in 15 minutes for our first Lightning Talk on Li, Google Webmasters on Twitter
- The removals tool should not be used for site-moves -- it doesn't change indexing at all., John Mueller on Twitter
- There are lots of cases where search engines don't agree on what the most relevant results are :). That alone wouldn't be a reason for me to assume there's some kind of bug. If you're seeing really bad search r, John Mueller on Twitter
- That wouldn't be related. But I do kinda worry that you need to submit URLs to get them indexed -- maybe it's worth working on the site overall, rather than spending time submitting URLs ma, John Mueller on Twitter
- Veryfing GMB Account During the COVID-19 Crisis, Local Search Forum
- Yep! Protocol & machine name (hostname/domainname) are not case sensitive, the rest is. Some systems try to be helpful and "fix" upper/lower case for you, but technically it's case-sensitive., John Mueller on Twitter
