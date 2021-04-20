Daily Search Forum Recap: April 20, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Forum Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Russian competition watchdog opens case against Google over YouTube curbs, Reuters

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

Bring iconic Japanese characters to life with AR in Search, Google Blog

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search