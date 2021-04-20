Daily Search Forum Recap: April 20, 2021

Apr 20, 2021
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Page Experience Update Is Not Launching In May 2021
    Google is now postponing the Google Page Experience Update - moving it from launching next month to launching between mid-June and the end of August. Some small items are launching now, some are rolling out in mid-June and the rest will take through the end of August to rollout. Here is what is changing and when.
  • Google Gains New Page Experience Report In Search Console
    Google has added a new report in Google Search Console named the Page Experience Report. Google also added new filters in the Performance Reports where you can compare the performance of green/yellow/red performing pages to each other.
  • Google: Website Design Changes Generally Lead To Content Changes
    Google's John Mueller was asked if changing the design of a site but leaving the content and URLs the same would possibly lead to ranking changes. John Mueller said yes, it likely will because he said "if you change design, you generally change the content."
  • Google: To Be In Top Stories You Just Need To Be Fast Enough, Not The Fastest
    With the change where the top stories carousel in Google Search no longer will need AMP, you do need to meet some guidelines to be included but you do not need to be faster than your competition to show up in the top stories carousel.
  • Ingenuity Google Search Easter Egg
    Search for [Ingenuity] in Google Search and you will get this super fun easter egg of the the robotic helicopter flying around Mars. The Ingenuity successfully completed the first known powered atmospheric flight, from vertical takeoff to landing, on any planet beyond Earth, on April 19, 2021
  • Google Local Updates Adds New Indicator & Photo Updates From Visitors
    Google Local seems to be testing two new features for the "updates" tab for local businesses. The first is a red dot indicator to symbolize there is a new update posted for the local company. The second is the ability for visitors to post photo updates in the updates section.
  • What Would Beyonce Do Google Office Motivation Sign
    A few years ago, Satyajeet Salgar from Google posted a photo on Instagram of a small sign in the Google office, the GooglePlex, that says "What Would Beyonce Do?" He said this sign is Workplace motiv

