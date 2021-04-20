Daily Search Forum Recap: April 20, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Page Experience Update Is Not Launching In May 2021
Google is now postponing the Google Page Experience Update - moving it from launching next month to launching between mid-June and the end of August. Some small items are launching now, some are rolling out in mid-June and the rest will take through the end of August to rollout. Here is what is changing and when.
- Google Gains New Page Experience Report In Search Console
Google has added a new report in Google Search Console named the Page Experience Report. Google also added new filters in the Performance Reports where you can compare the performance of green/yellow/red performing pages to each other.
- Google: Website Design Changes Generally Lead To Content Changes
Google's John Mueller was asked if changing the design of a site but leaving the content and URLs the same would possibly lead to ranking changes. John Mueller said yes, it likely will because he said "if you change design, you generally change the content."
- Google: To Be In Top Stories You Just Need To Be Fast Enough, Not The Fastest
With the change where the top stories carousel in Google Search no longer will need AMP, you do need to meet some guidelines to be included but you do not need to be faster than your competition to show up in the top stories carousel.
- Ingenuity Google Search Easter Egg
Search for [Ingenuity] in Google Search and you will get this super fun easter egg of the the robotic helicopter flying around Mars. The Ingenuity successfully completed the first known powered atmospheric flight, from vertical takeoff to landing, on any planet beyond Earth, on April 19, 2021
- Google Local Updates Adds New Indicator & Photo Updates From Visitors
Google Local seems to be testing two new features for the "updates" tab for local businesses. The first is a red dot indicator to symbolize there is a new update posted for the local company. The second is the ability for visitors to post photo updates in the updates section.
- What Would Beyonce Do Google Office Motivation Sign
A few years ago, Satyajeet Salgar from Google posted a photo on Instagram of a small sign in the Google office, the GooglePlex, that says "What Would Beyonce Do?" He said this sign is Workplace motiv
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- No, in Google Search we don't care what's behind the certificate. If it's an accepted & valid certificate for modern browsers, that's fine for us. We don't differentiate by type - it's either sec, John Mueller on Twitter
- Google Lens Now On Desktop With OCR in Google Photos, WebmasterWorld
- New web story treatment being tested by Google. I'm seeing this across teams now. BIG "Game Story" title showing with animated story icon. That will sure get your attention. 👀😲 https://t.co/wymTzV36MF, Glenn Gabe on Twitter
- FAQs hurt, WebmasterWorld
- In today's blog post, a look at how Google Search balances maximizing access to information with removals that comply with local laws or policies designed to protect: https://t.co/G6jtGvzFSQ, Google SearchLiaison on Twitter
- More updates to Google's Discover Doc. Key changes include: • Feed shows all types of content – not just new content • Can see changes in traffic that are unrelated to quality & frequency • Details on Chrome traffic, Brodie Clark on Twitter
- This is either a new look or a bug. I’m seeing, in Featured snippets, less room between the title and the list. cc @rustybrick https://t.co/Y3CNr6N8e2, Shalom Goodman on Twitter
- We don't have any special guidance for chat-bots -- essentially it's just another visual element on the page. Or is there something which makes chat-bot implementation different on your sites?, John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- WordPress proposes blocking FLoC by default
- Google postpones page experience update rollout
- Google Search Console adds Page Experience report and filters for Search Performance report
- We’re all in this together: The partnership between marketing and automation; Monday’s daily brief
- Customize your email marketing with the power of personalization
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Demystifying Data-Driven Segmentation and Making it Work for You, Cardinal Path
- Getting Started with Digital Analytics, Bounteous
Industry & Business
Local & Maps
- New Local Finder and Business Profile Test for Services Businesses, Local University
- Eat your way across Russia, Google Blog
Mobile & Voice
SEO
- An In-Depth Guide To Measuring Core Web Vitals, Smashing Magazine
- Core Web Vitals Prioritization - Marcus Tober, Searchmetrics
- Core Web Vitals Scores For Every Industry, iProspect
- How to Use SEO to Your Advantage in 2021, BruceClay
- The content commodity trap, Kevin Indig
PPC
- 4 Ways to Pinpoint Your Targeting with Google Ads Custom Audiences, WordStream
- Announcing v2 of the AdSense Management API, Google Ads Developer Blog
- The Query Builder Blog Series: Part 3 - Creating a Resource Schema, Google Ads Developer Blog
- Microsoft Audience Ads in action, Microsoft Advertising
Search Features
- Get ready for Hollywood’s big night with Google, Google Blog
- When (and why) we remove content from Google search results, Google Blog
- Google News Showcase is launching in Czechia, Google Blog
Other Search