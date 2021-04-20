Ingenuity Google Search Easter Egg

Search for [Ingenuity] in Google Search and you will get this super fun easter egg of the the robotic helicopter flying around Mars. The Ingenuity successfully completed the first known powered atmospheric flight, from vertical takeoff to landing, on any planet beyond Earth, on April 19, 2021.

Here is a video of it in action:

Satyajeet Salgar who is responsible for a lot of these easter eggs at Google said "I'm particularly kicked about this one."

NASA even shared it:

And a closer look and Ingenuity from Google:

