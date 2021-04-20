Ingenuity Google Search Easter Egg

Search for [Ingenuity] in Google Search and you will get this super fun easter egg of the the robotic helicopter flying around Mars. The Ingenuity successfully completed the first known powered atmospheric flight, from vertical takeoff to landing, on any planet beyond Earth, on April 19, 2021.

Here is a video of it in action:

Satyajeet Salgar who is responsible for a lot of these easter eggs at Google said "I'm particularly kicked about this one."

NASA even shared it:

Do you like fun things? Type "Ingenuity NASA" in a @Google search for a #MarsHelicopter surprise. 🚁 pic.twitter.com/9EK8qdraLC — NASA (@NASA) April 19, 2021

And a closer look and Ingenuity from Google:

Ten vertical feet for a helicopter, one giant leap for space exploration. Congrats @IngenuityNASA on an amazing first flight! https://t.co/z4eNcema10 #MarsHelicopter pic.twitter.com/LfCNBNQ3PK — Google (@Google) April 19, 2021

