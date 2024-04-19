Daily Search Forum Recap: April 19, 2024

Apr 19, 2024 - 4:00 pm 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is testing more ad formats for its search ads. BingBot is testing new compression methods. Google said it is unlikely your rankings would drop just because you have two or more sites. Google says the indexing API might work for unsupported formats. Google said hyphenated domains are not bad by themselves. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google Core Update Flux, AdSense Ad Intent, California Link Tax &amp; More - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: April 19, 2024

Apr 19, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Core Update Flux, AdSense Ad Intent, California Link Tax & More

Apr 19, 2024 - 8:01 am
Google Ads

Google Tests More Google Ad Card Formats

Apr 19, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: It's Unlikely Your Rankings Dropped Because You Have Two Websites

Apr 19, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Indexing API May Work For Unsupported Content But...

Apr 19, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Are Hyphenated Domains Bad For Google Rankings?

Apr 19, 2024 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Core Update Flux, AdSense Ad Intent, California Link Tax & More

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.