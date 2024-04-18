Daily Search Forum Recap: April 18, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Ads notified advertisers that some ad customizers will stop working soon. Google discontinued the limited use video carousel markup. Google Maps has new directions and travel features, plus a bunch of new EV features. Google Notes on Search might not end in May 2024 despite what people suggest. Google Business Profiles asked businesses to register their defibrillators, their AEDs.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google Notes On Search Won't Necessarily Go Away In May
There have been some people noticing that the Google Notes On Search labs experiment has an end date of May 2024 and thus they are expecting Notes on Search to be turned off by then. Just because it has that end date listed, it does not mean the labs experiment will end on that date.
-
Google Maps Releases New Directions, Travel & EV Features
Google has announced a number of new travel features with Google Maps and Travel around driving alternatives, trains and buses, travel impact mode and then some new EV driving direction features. Google says these features are to give you more "sustainable choices."
-
Google Ads Reminds Advertisers Some Ad Customizers Will Go Away May 31st
On August 31, 2021, Google notified advertisers it would drop support for expanded text ads for responsive search ads. Google is now reminding advertisers that Ad customizers for text ads, expanded text ads and Dynamic Search Ads will stop serving after May 31, 2024.
-
Google Drops Video Carousel Markup
Google has discontinued its support for video carousel markup and has thus removed it from its video structured data help documentation. Initially, Google tested video carousel on a limited number of sites and is now saying that it "ultimately found that it wasn't useful for the ecosystem at scale."
-
Google Business Profiles Register Your Defibrillator (AED)
Google sent out emails a couple of days ago to businesses asking them to register their Automated External Defibrillator (AED) with Google Business Profiles. Google said, "you could save lives" if you do it.
-
Google NYC Earthquake Reaction Video
A couple of weeks ago we had an earthquake in the New York region and I finally found a video from the Google NYC office of the reaction of some Googlers while the earthquake happened. These Googlers were recording a video and felt it but were unsure if that was a real earthquake.
Other Great Search Threads:
- For that query about eligibility in California, the information is accurate, isn't it? It doesn't sound like you're suggesting that the eligibility info is inaccurate but rather that there are other pages in the fede, Google SearchLiaison on X
- I'm not sure I'm fully understanding what you're asking. It sounds like you're saying if you search for general information about a phone, you're surprised you're no getting local reviews? I would imagine it's because, Google SearchLiaison on X
- I would just ignore them, Google ignores them too. Sometimes they're just more visible in tools, but that doesn't mean they're a problem., John Mueller on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- U.S. search ad revenues hit record $88.8 billion in 2023
- YouTube escalates war on ad blockers
- Google AdSense launches new Ad Intents format for Auto ads
- Google Discover optimization: A complete guide
- Why the shift from ‘conversions’ to ‘key events’ in GA4 is a game-changer
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Attribution reimagined: Probabilistic methods in privacy-first marketing, DAC
- The state of GA4, one year after the big migration, MarTech
- Google Analytics’ Key Events vs. Conversions: What's New?, CMSWire
Industry & Business
- Google Is Laying Off More Employees, Business Insider
- Google lays off employees, shifts some roles abroad amid cost cuts, Reuters
- Microsoft’s $13 Billion OpenAI Deal to Avoid Formal EU Probe, Bloomberg
- Microsoft's Astounding Plan to Triple Data-Center Capacity for AI Boom, Business Insider
Links & Content Marketing
- 97 Marvelous May Content Ideas for Blog Posts, Videos, & More, WordStream
- AI's Impact on Content and Search, MarketingProfs
- How To Write A Lede, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- Barcelona town removed from Google Maps to tackle tourist influx, Evening Standard
- Google Maps could get satellite location sharing as Pixel expands, 9to5Google
- Google Maps navigation just got a big 3D upgrade, Android Police
- This Apple Maps feature in iOS 17 is a must-have for me on trips, Tom's Guide
Mobile & Voice
- Apple reveals ReALM — new AI model could make Siri way faster and smarter, Tom's Guide
- Google Gemini now lets you tag in YouTube to find the perfect video — here's how, Tom's Guide
- Google preps mysterious Assistant feature for the Pixel Tablet, Android Central
SEO
- IndexWatch Q1 2024: UK SEO Visibility Winners & Losers, SISTRIX
- No, SEO is not dead in 2024, The Media Online
- WordPress SEO: Your Guide for Actionable Advice and Success, Jeffbullas's Blog
PPC
- Malicious Google Ads Pushing Fake IP Scanner Software with Hidden Backdoor, The Hacker News
- The POV From Possible: When Will The Digital Ad Industry Stop Navel-Gazing And Realize Its Potential?, AdExchanger
Search Features
- Google Chrome will soon let you talk to Gemini right in the address bar, TechRadar
- How to Change Back to Google Assistant From Gemini, Gizmodo
- OpenAI’s model all but matches doctors in assessing eye problems, Financial Times (Sub)
Other Search
- Brave Search is adopting AI to answer your queries, TechCrunch
- AI isn't useless. But is it worth it?, Molly White
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.