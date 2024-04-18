On August 31, 2021, Google notified advertisers it would drop support for expanded text ads for responsive search ads. Google is now reminding advertisers that Ad customizers for text ads, expanded text ads and Dynamic Search Ads will stop serving after May 31, 2024.

As a reminder, Google launched ad customizers a decade ago, in 2014.

The reminder email was posted by Navah Hopkins who posted a screenshot of it on LinkedIn, the email says:

Reminder: Ad customizers for text ads, expanded text ads and Dynamic Search Ads will stop serving after May 31, 2024 Dear Google Ads advertiser, You're receiving this message because in the last 90 days, one or more of the text ads, expanded text ads or Dynamic Search Ads in your Google Ads account served with an ad customizer. What's changing? On August 31, 2021, we announced that responsive search ads would become the only Search ad type that advertisers can create or edit in standard Search campaigns. As of June 30, 2022, advertisers can no longer create or edit expanded text ads in Google Ads (or any other platform that supports expanded text ads such as Google Ads Editor, the Google Ads mobile app, or API). On May 31, 2024, existing ad customizers for text ads, expanded text ads and Dynamic Search Ads will stop serving (after this date they will only be able to serve with their default value).

Navah explained in her LinkedIn post that "the only thing that will stop serving are the customizers. Like standard ads, ETAs and DSAs will still run, but with their default text."

So this is just an ad customizer change, for now.

Here is a screenshot of that email:

