Daily Search Forum Recap: April 15, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

The Financial Times interviewed Google's head of search, Liz Reid. Google AI Overviews can link to itself over and over again, in a loop. Google said again structured data does not help you rank better. Google has a bug with its first image in the product image carousel in search. Google is testing a new AI Mode shortcut.

ChatGPT became the most downloaded app globally in March, TechCrunch

