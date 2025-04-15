Daily Search Forum Recap: April 15, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
The Financial Times interviewed Google's head of search, Liz Reid. Google AI Overviews can link to itself over and over again, in a loop. Google said again structured data does not help you rank better. Google has a bug with its first image in the product image carousel in search. Google is testing a new AI Mode shortcut.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Financial Times Interviews Head Of Google Search, Elizabeth Reid
The Financial Times has a detailed interview with the newish Head of Google Search, Elizabeth Reid. The interview can be gated, so here are some of the quotes that stood out most to me from this interview.
-
Google AI Overviews Linking Over & Over Again To Itself
As you know, Google is okay with linking its AI Overviews back to more Google Search results. But is Google okay with linking the same query, to the same query, over and over again, through the AI Overviews?
-
Google Again Says Structured Data Does Not Make Your Site Rank Better
Google said it again - structured data does not help your site rank any better. John Mueller of Google said this on Bluesky, "Structured data won't make your site rank better." He said, all it is "used for displaying the search features listed in" this search gallery document.
-
Google Bug Product Snippet Image Carousel
There seems to be a bug that is impacting the first image in the product snippet image carousel set. I was notified about this a few times in the past few days by various people and while I cannot replicate this, many can.
-
Google Tests AI Mode Shortcut In Search Bar
Google is testing a new shortcut location for AI Mode in the Google App on Android. Google is placing the shortcut button directly in the search bar.
-
New Google Bikes Have LED Headlight & Basket Solar Panel
Did you know that Google at some point updated its Google bikes used in various Google campuses. The new bike has anLED headlight and also there is a solar panel mounted inside the red carrying basket.
