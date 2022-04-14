Daily Search Forum Recap: April 14, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Writing that you tested a product in your product review content is not enough to communicate to Google that you actually physically tested a product. Google has expanded its product comparison feature in search to let you quickly add new products. Google Ads has a new dashboard to show account managers how they are doing across all their accounts. Google said there is no technical method to have pages show up as featured snippets. Bing's people also ask added search refinement options.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google On Writing You Tested A Product With The Product Reviews Update
One of the newish lines from the March 2022 Google Product Reviews update announcement is where Google said "including original images from tests you performed with the product can be good ways to do this" But writing that you tested a product in your content is not enough to convince Google you actually tested a product.
- Google: No Technical Method To Gain Featured Snippets In Google Search
Google's John Mueller was asked for advice on how can he help his client rank in the featured snippets section of the Google Search results. In which, John responded that there is "no technical method for achieving that."
- Google Search Product Comparison Gains Compare With More Products
Google has been showing the ability to compare one product agains the next in Google Search for several years now. But now Google quickly lets you also add additional products to add to its comparison search feature.
- New Google New Global Campaign Summary For Aggregate Reporting On Manager Level
Google Ads has added a new report that will help you see how well your campaigns are performing across multiple campaigns across multiple accounts. Google said it has also made dashboards faster and easier to use with several improvements.
- Bing People Also Ask With Refinement Bubbles
Microsoft Bing is showing refinement selectors in the people also ask section of its search results. You can use those refinement bubbles to filter the people also ask results even more.
- Google Zumba Class Back In NYC Office
As Googlers return to the office, including the NYC office, Google is bringing back the perks, including the Zumbo class. Here is a video of the Googlers in the class. I found this on Instagram as wel
Other Great Search Threads:
- Autocomplete is based off common searches, but they are intended to help people complete queries they've already started not provide unhelpful, unexpected predictions. That's why we have extensive systems and p, Danny Sullivan on Twitter
- Crawling and indexing are two separate processes. I find myself having to explain this more and more to clients. But I still would like one word that could Define the two processes together. Does anyone have any thoughts?, Joe Hall on Twitter
- Google generally ignores the part after # for crawling & indexing, so they'd be the same., John Mueller on Twitter
- Google tag manager is not reliable for any SEO directives. Please stop putting SEO directives/metadata in google tag manager. This goes for any implementation of directives/metadata that relies on JS injection. It, Dave Sottimano on Twitter
- If the content is essentially the same, folding the URLs together would be expected. With hreflang, the URLs can still be swapped out in the search results, they, John Mueller on Twitter
- If you've seen an odd increase in 403 errors, it may be a problem on Cloudflare's end. Their firewall was blocking Google over the past week., Igal Stolpner on Twitter
- It's one of the common hreflang mistakes. Looking at a presentation from 2013 which we did, others are "en-na" (Namibia, not North America), "jp" (should be "ja" for Japane, John Mueller on Twitter
- When running an ecommerce website, there are various issues that can impact overall website performance. ⚙️ Watch #EcommerceEssentials, a new series where we explore, identify, and streamline solutions for commo, Google Search Central on Twitter
