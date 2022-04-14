Daily Search Forum Recap: April 14, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Writing that you tested a product in your product review content is not enough to communicate to Google that you actually physically tested a product. Google has expanded its product comparison feature in search to let you quickly add new products. Google Ads has a new dashboard to show account managers how they are doing across all their accounts. Google said there is no technical method to have pages show up as featured snippets. Bing's people also ask added search refinement options.

Also, I am working on making the new design of this newsletter "tighter" so it is faster to scroll through and also the links easier to look at. If you have more feedback, just reply to this email.

YouTube is bringing better digital ad capabilities to CTV, Google Blog

