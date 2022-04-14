Google Search Product Comparison Gains Compare With More Products

Google has been showing the ability to compare one product agains the next in Google Search for several years now. But now Google quickly lets you also add additional products to add to its comparison search feature.

Glenn Gabe spotted this and posted some screenshots on Twitter. So when you do get the comparison search widget and you see the "detailed comparison" feature - which is not new:

If you click on the "detailed comparison" it opens up that larger highlight differences feature. But now, on the right side is this feature to quickly browse or search for additional related products to add to the comparison chart.

By default you get the two:

Then you can add more and it expands by using the box on the right:

Note: You can click on these images to enlarge them...

Glenn wrote on Twitter "And I wonder if these listings (from Google itself) can be impacted by the PRU?😜 That's a rich comparison feature directly in the SERPs, enabling you to add multiple products to the chart, while Google highlights the differences. Big heads-up for affiliate marketers."

Fun to watch Google expand these features but yes, scary for affiliate marketers of course.

