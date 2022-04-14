Bing People Also Ask With Refinement Bubbles

Microsoft Bing is showing refinement selectors in the people also ask section of its search results. You can use those refinement bubbles to filter the people also ask results even more.

Here is a GIF of this in action provided by German based SEO, Frank Sandtmann:

You can see older versions of this even from less than a year ago where there are no refinement bubbles:

And from the Microsoft blog two years ago:

Frank Sandtmann told me "This surely should help to get faster to questions that really matter to the searchers intent. Plus you are not so much in danger of falling down the rabbit hole of multiple clicks on the dropdown icons,"

Forum discussion at Twitter.