Daily Search Forum Recap: April 12, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google says indexing systems and algorithm update systems are independent and don't impact each other. Google clarified its structured data carousel beta to add feature availability and where the markup goes. Google says ranking well in product results, images, etc does not impact how well you rank in web search. Google is testing mentioned in section within the knowledge panels. Google Maps updated its suggest an edit workflow. We have a recap of the Google Search Central Live event in Romania from Mihai. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
Google: Indexing & Algorithm Updates Are Independent
Google once again said that its indexing systems are completely independent of its ranking updates, like the core update. Gary Illyes from Google said indexing, canonicalization, and those types of "systems are independent" of core updates.
Google Structured Data Carousels Beta Docs Clarifies Feature Availability & Markup Location
Google has made some changes to its new Structured data carousels (beta) documentation to list the feature availability of this carousel and also to clarify where to place the markup. Google wrote the "markup must be on the summary page, and you don't need to add markup to the detail pages in order to be eligible for this feature."
Google: Ranking In Shopping, Images & Other Verticals Doesn't Hurt Your Web Rankings
John Mueller from Google said that ranking well in the Google Shopping or Google Image vertical boxes does not impact your ranking in the core web results. He said, "I can't imagine that they'd be connected" when asked about how ranking well in the Merchant Center results can impact the web results.
Google Knowledge Panels - Mentioned People
Google is testing a "mentioned" button that shows other people mentioned in the knowledge panels in the Google Search results. We saw variations of "mentioned by" in Google Discover and Explore but now we are seeing something similar in knowledge panels.
Google Maps Suggest An Edit Flow Updated
Google has updated the Suggest an edit feature within Google Maps business listings. Google said the new flow is "easier" and should help make updates to the Google Maps data.
Recap of Google's Search Central Live Romania 2024
Last week marked the first-ever official Google SEO-focused event in Romania '" Search Central Live Romania '" on a sunny 4th of April in Bucharest. As a Search Central Product Expert who lives in Bucharest, the event made for an exciting occasion for people from my local SEO community to listen to and interact directly with Googlers...
Google Bowling Alley Is Still There
Google has had its very own bowling alley at the GooglePlex, the main Google headquarters in Mountain View, California for well over a decade now and guess what, it is still there. Here is a recent photo I found on Instagram of some Googlers bowling at that alley.
Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Core Update Volatility, Helpful Content Update Gone, Dangerous Google Search Results & Google Ads Confusion
This week, we covered that the Google March 2024 core update is still rolling out 38 days later, but we saw more volatility this week. Just a reminder that the Google helpful content update no longer exists. Gary Illyes from...
