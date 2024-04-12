Google has updated the Suggest an edit feature within Google Maps business listings. Google said the new flow is "easier" and should help make updates to the Google Maps data.

Google posted about this change over here and explained how the flow now works:

Search for a place or select it on the map.

Select “Suggest an edit” from the place listing.

Select the item you wish to update, like the business name or operating hours.

Make a change or select “Don't know, but this is incorrect” if you don’t know the right details.

Here is a screenshot:

Google also explained that "You can also add more items that need updating from the menu at the top of the editing screen."

After you submit an edit, those approved edits will continue to earn 5 points to your Local Guide profile while selecting “Don't know, but this is incorrect” brings 1 point per editing submission. "Regardless of the number of details updated. All of this takes place in a more streamlined “Suggest an edit” interface on Android, and will come to iOS soon, too," Google added.

Forum discussion at X.