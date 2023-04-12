Daily Search Forum Recap: April 12, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google said it has not pushed out a search algorithm update where it felt it got everything wrong. Google also released its annual web spam report showing SpamBrain did big things to reduce search spam. Bing may use whois private registration information for SEO. Google is expanding the Your Google Ads Summary box in web search. Some SEOs claim the Google indexing API works for a couple days and then doesn't.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Has Not Pushed Search Ranking Updates Where They Got Everything Wrong
Google's John Mueller was asked about his feelings on the Google March 2023 broad core update and if he can honestly not say that the "update messed the SERP a bit up." John responded saying, "I've seen a ranking update landing as "oops, everything is wrong." There's always room for improvement, I don't think the team sees it as having "messed up the search results."
- SpamBrain Flexes In Google's 2022 Web Spam Report
Every year Google releases its web spam report showing how much better the search company got at fighting search spam. This year is no different but here, Google is showcasing how successful SpamBrain was at making big strides in fighting search spam.
- Google Tests Expanded Your Google Ad Summary With Edit Ad & Apply Recommendations
Several months ago, Google launched a feature to show those logged into their Google Ads account a section in web search named "Your Google Ad Summary." It seems Google is now expanding that section to let you edit some ads and apply some recommendations.
- Bing on Private Domain Registration & SEO
We know Google says there is no pro or con to using private domain registration for SEO or Google ranking purposes. But Fabrice Canel from Microsoft Bing has hinted that it might be a ranking signal for Bing.
- SEOs Using Google Indexing API Claim Pages Removed Days After Being Indexed
We know the Google Indexing API should be used for just job postings and live-streaming content. If you use it for other content, it just won't do what you want. A Black Hat World thread seems to confirm that it doesn't work for other content types.
- Plant Like Google G Signage
Here is an interesting-looking super G logo sign from the Google Singapore. The super G logo has leaves and other vegetation-like growth art on it. It is like the logo is growing organically.
Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Passover.