Google Tests Expanded Your Google Ad Summary With Edit Ad & Apply Recommendations

Several months ago, Google launched a feature to show those logged into their Google Ads account a section in web search named "Your Google Ad Summary." It seems Google is now expanding that section to let you edit some ads and apply some recommendations.

Sujit Shukla spotted this for a Google Ads campaign he manages and posted a screenshot on Twitter, here is that screenshot:

Sujit said, "I am running a campaign for a supermarket store. I just added the keyword "supermarket" in the search, and Google started showing recommendations on the SERP."

Have you seen this before? It might not be new...

Forum discussion at Twitter.