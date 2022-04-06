Daily Search Forum Recap: April 6, 2022

Apr 6, 2022 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We are seeing a lot of Google search ranking volatility and it might be related to the tail-end of the Google product reviews update. Google said it doesn't really know the difference between outsourced content and in-house content, it is all about quality. Google said thin content issues are mostly site specific and not on a page by page basis. Google Ads has ongoing latency issues with the Google Ads console. Google Maps added a bunch of cool navigation features, like traffic, toll prices and better iOS integration.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Immense Google Search Ranking Volatility; The Tail End Of The Product Reviews Update?
    As of yesterday afternoon and certainly today, I am seeing signs of some really large Google search ranking volatility and ranking changes. The question is, are these fluctuations from the tail-end of the March 2022 product reviews update or is this some sort of new update?
  • Google Does Not Care If You Outsource Content As Long AS It Is Quality
    Google's John Mueller was asked if it matters if your publish content written by outsourced resources versus in-house resources. John said it does not matter, Google does not differentiate between outsourced content versus in-house content. For Google, what matters is if the content is quality, no matter who writes it.
  • Google: Thin Content Issues Are Site Specific, Not Always Page Specific
    Google's John Mueller was asked about thin content issues on the last webmaster hangout and John explained this generally applies to the site as a while and not a page by page basis. So it seems a site in general can be labeled as having thin content but not because of single pages here or there?
  • Google Ads Latency Issues Started On April 1st
    Last Friday, about five days ago, Google confirmed there were some latency issues with the Google Ads console. It was specific to the Responsive search ads (RSAs) ad review process. But still, five days later, it is not resolved.
  • Google Maps With Deeper iOS Integration, Toll Prices & Traffic Lights/Stop Signs
    Google Maps announced a bunch of updates for the iOS and Android app including the prices of tolls, displaying traffic lights and stop signs on the map and additional iOS integrations. These are also rolling out on Android Auto and CarPlay.
  • Sick View Of Google Dublin Office
    Just look at this view from the Google Dublin office, how sick is it? This was shared on Instagram by Marc Liebernberg who said it is "good to be back." I guess another Google returned back to the o

