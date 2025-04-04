Bing Tests Pill Favicon Design & Sitename Changes

Apr 4, 2025 - 7:21 am 0 by
Bing Search

Bing Tech Pill

Bing is testing a pill-shaped favicon design, like Google did a lot last year, and showing both the site name and the favicon in the pill design.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted some screenshots on X - Sachin wrote:

Bing is now testing site names and URLs separately, similar to Google's previous desktop test in October. It appears they are following the same approach.

Bing Pill Shape Favicons

Here are more screenshots:

Search engines often test their favicons and SERP page changes like this.

Forum discussion at X.

 

