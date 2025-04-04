Bing is testing a pill-shaped favicon design, like Google did a lot last year, and showing both the site name and the favicon in the pill design.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted some screenshots on X - Sachin wrote:

Bing is now testing site names and URLs separately, similar to Google's previous desktop test in October. It appears they are following the same approach.

Here are more screenshots:

Bing is now testing site names and URLs separately, similar to Google's previous desktop test in October. It appears they are following the same approach! @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/uVBnhyfMkO — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) April 3, 2025

Search engines often test their favicons and SERP page changes like this.

Forum discussion at X.