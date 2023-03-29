Daily Search Forum Recap: March 29, 2023

Mar 29, 2023 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Prev Story
Share This
 

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google has finished rolling out the big broad core update for March 2023, it was a big one, more on that below. Google Search is showing fewer brand and company names in the search result titles. Google Search Console bulk data export to BigQuery now supports multiple domain properties to one Cloud instance. Google launched perspectives in top stories, about this author and more. Bing Chat is rolling out nicer math formatting. Also, here is how to block ChatGPT bot from crawling your site.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google March 2023 Broad Core Update Done Rolled Out
    The Google March 2023 Broad Core update finished rolling out yesterday morning at about 10:30 am ET. It took 13 days to roll out, kicking off on March 15th at 10:30 am ET and completing on March 28th at 10:30 am ET.
  • Google Perspectives, About This Author & More Goes Live
    Google has launched the new perspectives feature, added an "about this author" section, globally rolled out "about this result" and made it easier to access "about this page" in the Google Search bar and search results.
  • Google Showing Fewer Brand Names In Search Result Titles
    Google may be showing less site names and brand names in the title of the search results snippet. Yes, Google has a sitename and favicon change for the search results, so maybe Google is less likely to repeat the site name in the title of the search result snippet because of that new search result layout design?
  • ChatGPT Bot - You Can Block OpenAI If You Want
    With all the talk about ChatGPT and other AI bots, did you know that there is an OpenAI ChatGPT bot and it respects the robots.txt protocol? So if you want, you can block OpenAI's ChatGPT bot from crawling, indexing and using your content and data from your website.
  • Bing Chat Math Results Rolling Out Nicer Formatting
    Microsoft Bing will soon be rolling out cleaner and nicer math result formatting. Mikhail Parakhin from Microsoft Bing said this is already out to 10% of users for all chat modes.
  • Google Search Console Bulk Data Export Now Supports Multiple Properties
    Several weeks ago, Google enabled the ability to export your Google Search Console data in bulk, automatically, to Google's BigQuery. Now, Google announced that you can do this across multiple properties in Google Search Console, into a single Google Cloud project.
  • Hand Rolled Ice Cream At Google Dublin
    Google had Sally's hand rolled ice cream stop by the Dublin office. It looks like they had some small station and I guess they sold or gave away some ice cream to Googlers.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

Previous story: Google March 2023 Broad Core Update Done Rolled Out
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus