Daily Search Forum Recap: March 29, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google has finished rolling out the big broad core update for March 2023, it was a big one, more on that below. Google Search is showing fewer brand and company names in the search result titles. Google Search Console bulk data export to BigQuery now supports multiple domain properties to one Cloud instance. Google launched perspectives in top stories, about this author and more. Bing Chat is rolling out nicer math formatting. Also, here is how to block ChatGPT bot from crawling your site.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.