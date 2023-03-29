Daily Search Forum Recap: March 29, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google has finished rolling out the big broad core update for March 2023, it was a big one, more on that below. Google Search is showing fewer brand and company names in the search result titles. Google Search Console bulk data export to BigQuery now supports multiple domain properties to one Cloud instance. Google launched perspectives in top stories, about this author and more. Bing Chat is rolling out nicer math formatting. Also, here is how to block ChatGPT bot from crawling your site.
- Google March 2023 Broad Core Update Done Rolled Out
The Google March 2023 Broad Core update finished rolling out yesterday morning at about 10:30 am ET. It took 13 days to roll out, kicking off on March 15th at 10:30 am ET and completing on March 28th at 10:30 am ET.
- Google Perspectives, About This Author & More Goes Live
Google has launched the new perspectives feature, added an "about this author" section, globally rolled out "about this result" and made it easier to access "about this page" in the Google Search bar and search results.
- Google Showing Fewer Brand Names In Search Result Titles
Google may be showing less site names and brand names in the title of the search results snippet. Yes, Google has a sitename and favicon change for the search results, so maybe Google is less likely to repeat the site name in the title of the search result snippet because of that new search result layout design?
- ChatGPT Bot - You Can Block OpenAI If You Want
With all the talk about ChatGPT and other AI bots, did you know that there is an OpenAI ChatGPT bot and it respects the robots.txt protocol? So if you want, you can block OpenAI's ChatGPT bot from crawling, indexing and using your content and data from your website.
- Bing Chat Math Results Rolling Out Nicer Formatting
Microsoft Bing will soon be rolling out cleaner and nicer math result formatting. Mikhail Parakhin from Microsoft Bing said this is already out to 10% of users for all chat modes.
- Google Search Console Bulk Data Export Now Supports Multiple Properties
Several weeks ago, Google enabled the ability to export your Google Search Console data in bulk, automatically, to Google's BigQuery. Now, Google announced that you can do this across multiple properties in Google Search Console, into a single Google Cloud project.
- Hand Rolled Ice Cream At Google Dublin
Google had Sally's hand rolled ice cream stop by the Dublin office. It looks like they had some small station and I guess they sold or gave away some ice cream to Googlers.
- I suspect that confirms that whatever you're seeing in Search Console before an update is unreleated to the update, since it's before the update., John Mueller on Twitter
- Just spotted a "Trivia" test on Bing. So, they might be pushing their idea of gamification of SERPs further., Frank Sandtmann on Mastodon
- There was an issue that has been resolved. Please follow the standard appeal process if further review is needed., AdsLiaison on Twitter
- Wikipedia's language-only-based structure is ideal. Large websites don't need a plethora of language-country URL combinations. Billions of language-market URLs should not be there; they consume crawl budget and dilute ranking signals. LESS is MORE for SEO, Fabrice Canel on Twitter
- Google launches Perspectives, About this author and more ways to verify information
- Google delays enforcement of Government documents and official services policy
- Google March 2023 broad core update done rolling out
- How to survive a Google core update and come out on top
- 4 new rules for PPC ad creative
- Core Web Vitals report within Google Search Console updated
- Microsoft fixes data loss within Bing Webmaster Tools API
- Google Flouted Court Order to Save Evidence in Epic Antitrust Case, Bloomberg
- Spanish competition watchdog opens disciplinary case against Google, Yahoo Finance
- 1,100+ notable signatories just signed an open letter asking “all AI labs to immediately pause for at least 6 months”, TechCrunch
- AI Search Startup Perplexity Raises $26 Million to Offer Rival to Google, Bloomberg
- 6 Things You’re Doing Wrong With Website Content Optimization, Content Marketing Institute
- Fill Your Content With Visions Your Audience Will Want To Chase, Content Marketing Institute
- 5 Google Maps Tips to Deal With Heavy Traffic, AutoEvolution
- How we’re helping people and cities adapt to extreme heat, Google Blog
- The best alternatives to Google Maps, Mint Lounge
- This Google Maps Feature Takes Your Street Back in Time, CNET
- Google Assistant Support for JW.ORG Discontinued, JW
- How to Find and Delete Your Google Assistant Voice History, How To Geek
- With the Pixel Tablet, Google has come full circle on smart displays, 9to5Google
- Another Way To Deindex URLs, ohgm
- Effective SEO strategies for cybersecurity companies, Wix SEO Hub
- Google Bard - what does it mean for SEO?, Browser Media
- How To Find Your Online Competitors, Hallam
- Top 5 SERP Features to Boost Your SEO, Rank Ranger
- Yoast SEO reduces your site's carbon footprint with crawl optimization, Yoast
- Building a Solid SEO Team!, SERP's Up SEO Podcast
- Search Experience Optimization: The New SEO, Edwardsturm
- Track free product listing performance in Google Search Console with Merchant listings filter, Brodie Clark Consulting
- Update to Dangerous Products or Services Policy (March 2023), Google Advertising Policies Help
- Update to Google Ads Financial products and services policy, Google Advertising Policies Help
- Google Shopping ads and Google Ads, and how they work together, Sambuno
- Policy update: The Dangerous products policy will include concentrated sodium nitrite, Google Merchant Center Help
- Update to YouTube Ads (March 2023), Google Advertising Policies Help
- Amazon sellers are using ChatGPT to help write product listings, CNBC
- Google chatbot Bard would fail SATs exam, Fortune
- Generative AI set to affect 300mn jobs across major economies, Financial Times
