Daily Search Forum Recap: March 24, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

  • Google Disputes Zero Click Study, Shares More Data, But It's Not Enough
    Last night, Google responded to the zero click study that said 65% of searches end up without a click. The Google blog post basically summed up what I wrote but added some data. The truth is, Google just gave us a few nuggets of informaton but it is really not enough.
  • Microsoft Bing Removed 1.6 Billion Ads & Suspended 300,000 Advertisers & Removed 270,000 Sites
    Microsoft has published its version of the ad quality year in review 2020. Microsoft said it suspended about 300,000 advertising accounts in 2020, which was up 30% from 2019. It removed 1.6 billion "bad ads" and rejected about 21 million ads in accordance with its sensitive advertising policy. It also removed 270,000 sites from its system.
  • Over 65% of Web Pages Have No Backlinks
    Ahrefs published a study a few months ago that I have not reported on. The study's main thing was that "94.3% of pages out of roughly two million pages didn't get even a single visitor from Google." The bigger stat in that study to me was that "66.31% of pages don't have even a single backlink."
  • Video: E-Commerce & Products In Google Search
    Alan Kent, Developer Advocate at Google, posted a lightening talk on the Google YouTube channel around how to get your products in search. This can help e-commerce sites get more visibility and sales from Google Search.
  • Google Image Search Radio Button Filters
    Google seems to be showing a new radio button selection filter for the image search drop down filters. As you can see from the screenshot below, when you click on a filter option, it shows the option but also a circle to select it.
  • Google Dublin Painting With A View
    Here is a photo from about two years ago of a paint club painting on the rooftop of the Google Dublin office. I embed the other photos from Instagram below, but I assume those who paint found find thi

