Google Image Search Radio Button Filters

Mar 24, 2021
Google seems to be showing a new radio button selection filter for the image search drop down filters. As you can see from the screenshot below, when you click on a filter option, it shows the option but also a circle to select it.

The interesting part is that you cannot select multiple filter options in the same filter type at the same time. You can only select one. I also do not see the radio select boxes in the main mobile search results, I only see them in the image search results.

Saad AK notified me of this on Twitter and shared some more examples, but please note, I can replicate this:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

