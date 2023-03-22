Daily Search Forum Recap: March 22, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google has started to roll out Bard, its AI chat feature, it is super different from both Bing Chat and Google Search. Bing Chat can now make images with Bing Image creator. Google Search launched a "ranking" section in the search status dashboard. Microsoft is working to relax the chat limits first with "balanced" mode. Google does not remove URLs in robots.txt until the specific URL is processed, not when Google crawls the robots.txt file.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Bard Begins To Slowly Rollout - Citations, Limitations & Early Access
    Yesterday, Google began to slowly roll out Google Bard to some initial reporters and also Google opened up a waitlist to users in the US and UK. I personally do not have access just yet, but I have a feeling I might have access soon.
  • Google Ranking Updates Added To Google Search Status Dashboard
    Google has added a new section to the Google Search Status Dashboard - Ranking. The Ranking section will show the confirmed Google ranking updates that Google already posts on its Google updates page.
  • Bing Chat Can Make Images With Image Creator
    Microsoft has announced that Bing Chat in "creative" mode can now create images based on you inputting a description of what you want it to create or referencing another image. Jordi Ribas from Microsoft said on Twitter, "now you can create an image by simply using your own words to describe the picture you want to see."
  • Microsoft To Relax Bing Chat Limits On Balanced Mode Before Other Modes
    Microsoft is planning first to work on relaxing the Bing Chat limits and chat caps for the balanced mode before working on relaxing those limits on other modes, said Mikhail Parakhin, CEO of Bing.
  • Google: URLs Excluded By Robots.txt Aren't Removed Until URLs Are Individually Reprocessed
    Google's John Mueller posted a clarification on how and when Google processes the removal requests, or exclusion requests, you make in your robots.txt. The action is not taken when Google discovers the change in your robots.txt, but rather after first the robots.txt is processed and then the specific URLs that are impacted are individually reprocessed by Google Search.
  • Google Cow
    Here is a photo from the Google Madison, Wisconsin office of a cow. Well, a fake statue cow, colored in Googley spotted colors. I mean, all offices need fake life-size cows, am I right?
