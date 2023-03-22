Daily Search Forum Recap: March 22, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google has started to roll out Bard, its AI chat feature, it is super different from both Bing Chat and Google Search. Bing Chat can now make images with Bing Image creator. Google Search launched a "ranking" section in the search status dashboard. Microsoft is working to relax the chat limits first with "balanced" mode. Google does not remove URLs in robots.txt until the specific URL is processed, not when Google crawls the robots.txt file.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

How to Migrate to Google Analytics 4, Rank Ranger

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

