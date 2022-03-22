Daily Search Forum Recap: March 22, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google confirmed again that product pricing is not a search ranking factor. Google did look into giving sites that are eco-friendly a ranking boost but it was complicated. Google Ads Editor version 2.0 is out with performance max campaign support and more. Google explained why Google and other SEO tools do not crawl or index everything. A recent lead of Google Search who just left Google asked Google publicly for SEO advice.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- New Google Ads Editor v2.0 Live With Performance Max Campaign Support & More
Google has released version 2.0 of Google Ads Editor and as promised, this version comes with support for Performance Max campaigns. Google also jumped from version 1.8 directly to version 2.0 (which I expected) with this release.
- Google Again: Product Prices Not A Ranking Factor But Explains Why...
Back in 2016, we covered how Google's John Mueller said product pricing is not a web search ranking factor. Well, the same is true in 2022, six-years later. But this time, Danny Sullivan of Google explained why it is not a ranking factor.
- Google Explains Why Google Does Not Crawl & Index Every URL
John Mueller of Google wrote a very detailed and honest explanation on why Google (and third party SEO tools) do not crawl and index every URL or link on the web. He explained that crawling is not objective, it is expensive, it can be inefficient, the web changes a lot, there is spam and junk and all of that has to be taken into account.
- Google Looked Into An Eco-Friendly Search Ranking Boost
Google's John Mueller said that the search company did look into what it could do to incentivize sites to be more eco-friendly. He said they looked into a ranking boost of some sorts for sites that are friendly to the environment but it was tricky, he added.
- Recent Lead Of Google Search Asks Google's John Mueller For SEO Help
Malte Ubl just left google a couple of weeks ago after being with the search company for 11 years. He came back onto Twitter to ask some very specific SEO advice from his former Google colleague, John Mueller. The funny thing is, Malte was the lead Google Search for Desktop computers.
- Making Dumplings At Google Office
Here is a group of Googlers who did a "team building cooking class" making dumplings at the Google office. They look happy and ultimately they ate the dumplings, as you can see from the additional ph
Other Great Search Threads:
- I think that's just a different format of displaying the same type of information. We test a lot of things., Danny Sullivan on Twitter
- I think you're overthinking it. IMO our guidance on site moves is quite comprehensive. Of course if you move domains, and completely throw out the previous site, it's not really a move anymore either. Here,, John Mueller on Twitter
- I'd recommend making fewer, but better pages, especially if you're having trouble with indexing., John Mueller on Twitter
- Microsoft Edge Now Auto-Generates Alt Text For Images, WebmasterWorld
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Microsoft Advertising updates reporting dashboard with recent reports, real-time previews and more
- 11 conspiracy theories about search, Google and Big Tech
- Google Ads Editor version 2.0 supports Performance Max campaigns
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- 4 Reasons to Consider New Google Analytics 360, Seer Interactive
Industry & Business
- EU court to rule Sept. 14 on Google's fight against record $4.8 bln EU fine, Reuters
- Google Improperly Invoked Legal Privilege to Withhold Emails, Government Claims, Wall Street Journal
- Google Search Deal With Apple 'Benign,' Not Anti-Competitive, Law360
- Google Settles With 4 Engineers Over Complaint It Fired Them for Organizing, VICE
- Yandex Stock, Global Ambitions Hampered After Ukraine War, Bloomberg
- Google Exec Apologizes for Tweeted About Buying and Selling People, Business Insider
Links & Content Marketing
- 5 Ways to Build B2B Content That Resonates With Your Audience, and Why They Work, Online Marketing Blog
- Content Marketing For Startups: How to Make it to Scale - Siege Media, Siege Media
- 8 of the Best Content Marketing Examples, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- Apple service outages affect App Store, Maps and more, Engadget
- Google Increasingly Showing Product Images in Local Packs, Near Media
Mobile & Voice
- Google Home app getting centralized Privacy settingsÂ , 9to5Google
- New 'Voice Attorney' Video Game Exclusive for Google Nest Hub Relies Solely on Speech Controls, Voicebot
- Studio Display Enables 'Hey Siri' on Several Older Macs, MacRumors
SEO
- EU Sanctions takes rt.com out of Google search results, SISTRIX
- Multi Location SEO Challenges And How To Overcome Them, Vertical Leap
- The Anatomy of Top-Performing Organic Content in 2022, Semrush
- When to Use FAQs for SEO and When They're Excessive, Adam Riemer
- YouTube Rippers Ask Google to Remove 'Copycats' From Search Results, TorrentFreak
PPC
- How to Run Google Ads in 2022 (Step-by-Step), WordStream
- PPC 101: How to Write Compelling Ad Copy, PPC Hero
- Supporting a diverse set of publishers in Display & Video 360, Google Blog
Search Features
- Google adds 3D Red Panda from 'Turning Red', 9to5Google
Other Search
- Executive On Deathbed Requests Obituary Be Optimized For SEO, The Onion
- Google's Android statues are gone, but why?, Android Authority
- Microsoft Bingâ€™s autocomplete function has been mysteriously banned in China, The Independent
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.