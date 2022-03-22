Daily Search Forum Recap: March 22, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google confirmed again that product pricing is not a search ranking factor. Google did look into giving sites that are eco-friendly a ranking boost but it was complicated. Google Ads Editor version 2.0 is out with performance max campaign support and more. Google explained why Google and other SEO tools do not crawl or index everything. A recent lead of Google Search who just left Google asked Google publicly for SEO advice.

