Daily Search Forum Recap: March 22, 2022

Mar 22, 2022 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Prev Story
Share This
 

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google confirmed again that product pricing is not a search ranking factor. Google did look into giving sites that are eco-friendly a ranking boost but it was complicated. Google Ads Editor version 2.0 is out with performance max campaign support and more. Google explained why Google and other SEO tools do not crawl or index everything. A recent lead of Google Search who just left Google asked Google publicly for SEO advice.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • New Google Ads Editor v2.0 Live With Performance Max Campaign Support & More
    Google has released version 2.0 of Google Ads Editor and as promised, this version comes with support for Performance Max campaigns. Google also jumped from version 1.8 directly to version 2.0 (which I expected) with this release.
  • Google Again: Product Prices Not A Ranking Factor But Explains Why...
    Back in 2016, we covered how Google's John Mueller said product pricing is not a web search ranking factor. Well, the same is true in 2022, six-years later. But this time, Danny Sullivan of Google explained why it is not a ranking factor.
  • Google Explains Why Google Does Not Crawl & Index Every URL
    John Mueller of Google wrote a very detailed and honest explanation on why Google (and third party SEO tools) do not crawl and index every URL or link on the web. He explained that crawling is not objective, it is expensive, it can be inefficient, the web changes a lot, there is spam and junk and all of that has to be taken into account.
  • Google Looked Into An Eco-Friendly Search Ranking Boost
    Google's John Mueller said that the search company did look into what it could do to incentivize sites to be more eco-friendly. He said they looked into a ranking boost of some sorts for sites that are friendly to the environment but it was tricky, he added.
  • Recent Lead Of Google Search Asks Google's John Mueller For SEO Help
    Malte Ubl just left google a couple of weeks ago after being with the search company for 11 years. He came back onto Twitter to ask some very specific SEO advice from his former Google colleague, John Mueller. The funny thing is, Malte was the lead Google Search for Desktop computers.
  • Making Dumplings At Google Office
    Here is a group of Googlers who did a "team building cooking class" making dumplings at the Google office. They look happy and ultimately they ate the dumplings, as you can see from the additional ph

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

Previous story: Recent Lead Of Google Search Asks Google's John Mueller For SEO Help
 
blog comments powered by Disqus