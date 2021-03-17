Daily Search Forum Recap: March 17, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google Blocked 3.1 Billion Ads, Restricted 6.4 Billion Ads & Suspended 1.7 Million Advertisers

Google has published its annual "Ads Safety Report" and disclosed that it has blocked or removed over 3.1 billion ads for violating its Google Ads policies, it restricted over 6.4 billion ads, suspended over 1.7 million advertiser accounts, and removed ads from over 1.3 billion pages in 2020. Google also said it added or updated over 40 policies for both advertisers and publishers.

Google has published its annual "Ads Safety Report" and disclosed that it has blocked or removed over 3.1 billion ads for violating its Google Ads policies, it restricted over 6.4 billion ads, suspended over 1.7 million advertiser accounts, and removed ads from over 1.3 billion pages in 2020. Google also said it added or updated over 40 policies for both advertisers and publishers. Google Maps Business Listing Overlay New Ad Spot

Bryant Suellentrop spotted a new ad placement in the Google Maps interface that Ben Fisher confirmed with me is new. In short, if you are browsing Google Maps and click on a business pin, Google will overlay the local result on the map interface. Now Google is showing an ad listing in that overlay.

Bryant Suellentrop spotted a new ad placement in the Google Maps interface that Ben Fisher confirmed with me is new. In short, if you are browsing Google Maps and click on a business pin, Google will overlay the local result on the map interface. Now Google is showing an ad listing in that overlay. Google My Business Review Removal Request Status Tool

Google My Business has launched a new tool where you can not only see the reviews for your business, but also quickly report those reviews for policy violations and even better, check the status or reviews you already reported. Plus, if that review was not removed, you can quickly submit an appeal.

Google My Business has launched a new tool where you can not only see the reviews for your business, but also quickly report those reviews for policy violations and even better, check the status or reviews you already reported. Plus, if that review was not removed, you can quickly submit an appeal. Emojis In Google Search Suggestions & Autocomplete (Desktop & Mobile)

A couple of years ago we reported Google showing emojis in part of the search suggestions and autocomplete suggestion as you type your query into Google Search. Well, I am seeing reports of this again, not just on the desktop results but also the mobile search results.

A couple of years ago we reported Google showing emojis in part of the search suggestions and autocomplete suggestion as you type your query into Google Search. Well, I am seeing reports of this again, not just on the desktop results but also the mobile search results. Can Browser Extensions Impact Your Google Core Web Vitals Scores?

Over the past week or so, there has been a lot of chatter in the SEO industry around the potential threat third-party browser extensions can have on your core web vitals scores. Specifically how it might impact your rankings in Google Search based on how a user who visited your site may have installed a plugin that impacts maybe the CLS score on your pages.

Over the past week or so, there has been a lot of chatter in the SEO industry around the potential threat third-party browser extensions can have on your core web vitals scores. Specifically how it might impact your rankings in Google Search based on how a user who visited your site may have installed a plugin that impacts maybe the CLS score on your pages. Daniel Waisberg (from Google) & Yehoshua Coren Go Onion Shopping

Here is a fun photo of two analytics gurus, one from Google - Daniel Waisberg who now is part of the Search Console team and John Mueller's team and Yehoshua Coren who is an independent analytics con

Other Great Search Forum Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features