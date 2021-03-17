Emojis In Google Search Suggestions & Autocomplete (Desktop & Mobile)

A couple of years ago we reported Google showing emojis in part of the search suggestions and autocomplete suggestion as you type your query into Google Search. Well, I am seeing reports of this again, not just on the desktop results but also the mobile search results.

This one comes up as you start to type [seo age...] and then Google suggests the phrase [seo agency primelis ✅] from an SEO agency named Primelis. I wonder if they were up to no good in the Google suggest neighborhood?

This was spotted by Shay and posted on Twitter last week, I waited a bit to see if it would last, and it is still here.

Mobile:

Desktop:

How cute of them. Anyone want to venture a guess how they got this to trigger?

