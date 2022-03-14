Daily Search Forum Recap: March 14, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Happy Pi Day readers, Google has a bit of an easter egg for the special day. Google said the URL parameter tool is a scary tool to use. Google's favicon crawler uses Googlebot and Googlebot-Images. Google says hreflang does not change rankings. Google also is testing find places through photos search features. Most SEOs opt to use canonicals to manage faceted navigation. Plus I posted a vlog with David Melamed on the industry and sharing.

