Daily Search Forum Recap: March 13, 2025

Google says hotlinking protection is fine for search engines, not that you need it these days. Google Ads Search Max was spotted again. Google Merchant Center now allows for bulk request reviews and disputes. Microsoft Advertising is testing a new reporting template design. Bing Ads has these blue labels throughout.

Google: Hotlink Protection Carve Outs For Search Engines Are Fine

Google's John Mueller said that implementing hotlink protections with carve-outs for search engines are fine. He added that this is not really a thing sites do that much these days, stating it was a thing in 2010's or so but not now.

Google Merchant Center Adds Bulk Request Review

Google Merchant Center has apparently added the ability to dispute and/or request a review in bulk. This does not work for all notices but it works for some and it can save you a lot of time, if the same disapproval is issued across a number of products or issues.

Microsoft Advertising Tests Updated Reports Templates

Microsoft Advertising is reportedly testing a new reporting template design, which is refreshed and looks new to look at. The new design is under the reporting and then templates section of the Microsoft Advertising console.

Bing Ads Blue Local Business Tag & Other Labels

Microsoft is testing placing a new tag on some sponsored ads within the Bing Search results. This tag is in blue and says "Local Business," which I guess helps promote local businesses near you.

Google Ads Search Max Spotted Again

Earlier this year, we spotted a new type of Google Ads campaign option named Search Max. Well, now it was spotted again, the configuration and set up of Search Max with a beta label on it.

Google Casino Theme Entrance At Bayview Office

I am not sure what is going on here but it looks like Google had some sort of casino theme party going on at the Bayview office. There is this casino themed entrance way that was designed by a party company - and they shared it on Instagram.

