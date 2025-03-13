Daily Search Forum Recap: March 13, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google says hotlinking protection is fine for search engines, not that you need it these days. Google Ads Search Max was spotted again. Google Merchant Center now allows for bulk request reviews and disputes. Microsoft Advertising is testing a new reporting template design. Bing Ads has these blue labels throughout.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google: Hotlink Protection Carve Outs For Search Engines Are Fine
Google's John Mueller said that implementing hotlink protections with carve-outs for search engines are fine. He added that this is not really a thing sites do that much these days, stating it was a thing in 2010's or so but not now.
-
Google Merchant Center Adds Bulk Request Review
Google Merchant Center has apparently added the ability to dispute and/or request a review in bulk. This does not work for all notices but it works for some and it can save you a lot of time, if the same disapproval is issued across a number of products or issues.
-
Microsoft Advertising Tests Updated Reports Templates
Microsoft Advertising is reportedly testing a new reporting template design, which is refreshed and looks new to look at. The new design is under the reporting and then templates section of the Microsoft Advertising console.
-
Bing Ads Blue Local Business Tag & Other Labels
Microsoft is testing placing a new tag on some sponsored ads within the Bing Search results. This tag is in blue and says "Local Business," which I guess helps promote local businesses near you.
-
Google Ads Search Max Spotted Again
Earlier this year, we spotted a new type of Google Ads campaign option named Search Max. Well, now it was spotted again, the configuration and set up of Search Max with a beta label on it.
-
Google Casino Theme Entrance At Bayview Office
I am not sure what is going on here but it looks like Google had some sort of casino theme party going on at the Bayview office. There is this casino themed entrance way that was designed by a party company - and they shared it on Instagram.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Hahaha, Gemini generated images in Google Ads Editor don't follow Editorial Guidelines. Can't make this shit up., Boris Beceric on X
- If inaccuracy and full AI Frankenstein recipes wasn’t bad enough now when we click the recipe citations (which many users won’t) it jumps to content on the page with this horrible yellow highlight. Has any engineer ac, Inspired Taste on X
- Negative Keyword conflicts showing a bit differently. In addition to showing the Campaigns as the source, it now also shows the specific negative keyword list and the number of campaigns it impacts. (We had one that was 4 campaigns but I, Greg on X
- That's perhaps a sign that you're doing a good job :-). www.google.com/search?q="... says these come up occasionally. AFAIK it's more focused on malware, etc - so "just" getting hacked and having some spammy content dropped probably wouldn', John Mueller on Bluesky
- TL;DR: If your content has both “Date published” and “Date updated,” get rid of one. Like, today. Choose the most recent date and label it as either Published or Updated., Abby Gleason on LinkedIn
- Tomorrow will be 15 years since the trademark registration for 'SEO' was terminated. @rhea spent two years and ~$17,000 fighting Jason Gambert, who essentially wanted control over who could sell SEO™ as a service. Legend. https:, Glen Allsopp on X
- When it comes to eCommerce SEO, many stores are often within arms reach of achieving an overall ranking boost. The secret lies within achieving the Top Quality Store categorisation, which now applies quite broadly across various c, Brodie Clark on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google Ads Editor 2.9 brings 8 new features for advertisers
- Google upgrades Display & Video 360 for CTV advertisers
- Meta wants its advertisers to connect to Google Analytics
- Google Shopping now shows ‘Price at Checkout’
- Using Date published + Date updated can wreck your organic CTR
- Google expands Search Max beta to more accounts
- Why website content won’t boost your Google Maps keyword rankings
- Should you use optimized targeting in Google Ads? A quick guide
- Outsmarting Google Ads: Insider strategies to navigate changes like a pro
- Why SEO is still key to visibility on search, social, and AI platforms
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Google Tag Manager automatic changes to Google Ads & Floodlight Tags on 11th April, Measure Minds Group
Industry & Business
- Amazon, Google and Meta support tripling of nuclear capacity by 2050, Financial Times (Sub)
- UK competition probe of mobile browsers finds Apple-Google duopoly is 'anti-innovation', TechCrunch
Links & Content Marketing
- Automate Your Backlink Opportunities with Screaming Frog (and OpenAI), Metehan
- How To Set Content Marketing Goals That Matter to the Business, Content Marketing Institute
- How To Use Data Analytics For Effective Link Building And SEO Growth, Advanced Web Ranking
- How to write valuable content that your clients will love, Yoast
- How to Turn Audience Research Into Content Ideas, SparkToro
Local & Maps
- Google Maps bug: Timelines are suddenly disappearing, BGR
- Why Is Google Highlighting 7-Year-Old Negative Reviews?, Sterling Sky
Mobile & Voice
- Gemini could soon help you get started with overlay suggestions (APK teardown), Android Authority
- Apple adds new disclaimer on its website advertising delayed AI Siri features, 9to5Mac
- Something Is Rotten in the State of Cupertino, Daring Fireball
SEO
- 12 SEO Hot Topics for 2025: Featuring Amanda Natividad, Tom Capper and Dr Pete Meyers, Moz
- Brand Knowledge Content: Your Top SEO Priority Going Forward, Ann Smarty
- Managing the Hype of the New: How to Keep Clients On-track, BrightLocal
- Mastering AI for SEO: The Tools and Tactics That Work – Masters of Traffic Part 2, Search Engine World
- Why Fixing 301 Redirected Internal Links Should Be Your Next SEO Task, Nikki Pilkington
PPC
- A Google Ads Script for Better Budget Monitoring, Cypress North
- Broad Match Backlash pushes Google AdWords / PMAX to Change Policy, Search Engine World
- How to improve your lead quality on Performance Max, PPC Live
- New Guide Released on Channel Controls for Demand Gen, PPC News Feed
- Update to Healthcare and Medicines Policy In Indonesia and Philippines (April 2025), Google Advertising Policies Help
- Google Introduces Experiment to Test PMAX with Assets and Feed-Only, PPC News Feed
Search Features
- AI Mode for Google Search shown off in video ahead of rollout, Android Police
- Google apologizes for Chromecast outage in email to users, The Verge
Other Search
- Gemini Robotics brings AI into the physical world, Google DeepMind
- New tools for building agents, OpenAI
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.