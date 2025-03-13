Microsoft is testing placing a new tag on some sponsored ads within the Bing Search results. This tag is in blue and says "Local Business," which I guess helps promote local businesses near you. Plus, Bing is testing other labels in blue, like made in the USA, deal, free shipping and more.

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who shared a screenshot of this search ad on X - here it is:

Here are the other labels:

Bing is testing a blue label design.@rustybrick pic.twitter.com/IKJirl61BN — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) March 8, 2025

And more:

Have you seen this before?

Do you like this?

Forum discussion at X.