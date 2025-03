Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google Merchant Center has apparently added the ability to dispute and/or request a review in bulk. This does not work for all notices but it works for some and it can save you a lot of time, if the same disapproval is issued across a number of products or issues.

Emmanuel Flossie spotted this change and wrote about it on LinkedIn he said:

Depending on the Google Merchant Center Warning or Error, you can now dispute & request a review in bulk. This is not applicable to all types of issues, just a few at the moment. Half a year ago I had a meetup with Google and they asked what where the things missing in GMC Next. One important thing I mentioned was bulk requesting reviews. Glad they took the feedback and provided the option. It's possible this has been around for a while, just only noticed it now.

Here is the screenshot he shared:

