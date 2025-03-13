Google Merchant Center has apparently added the ability to dispute and/or request a review in bulk. This does not work for all notices but it works for some and it can save you a lot of time, if the same disapproval is issued across a number of products or issues.

Emmanuel Flossie spotted this change and wrote about it on LinkedIn he said:

Depending on the Google Merchant Center Warning or Error, you can now dispute & request a review in bulk. This is not applicable to all types of issues, just a few at the moment. Half a year ago I had a meetup with Google and they asked what where the things missing in GMC Next. One important thing I mentioned was bulk requesting reviews. Glad they took the feedback and provided the option. It's possible this has been around for a while, just only noticed it now.

Have you seen this before?

Here is the screenshot he shared:

