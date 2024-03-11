Daily Search Forum Recap: March 11, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We saw the Google core update potentially do its first drop on Friday and then into Saturday but then it went quiet on Sunday and Monday. Google will be replacing FID with INP in its Core Web Vitals tomorrow (unrelated to Core updates). Google said it is a bad idea to double down on AI content now. Google says the use of AI for some articles but not saying which articles is the lowest form of low quality content. Google Local Service Ads can show competitors in your local profile listing. Bing Webmaster Tools may go from 6 months of data to 24 months of data.

