Daily Search Forum Recap: March 10, 2021

Google Search Console Q&A and FAQ Reports Upgraded

Google has upgraded the Search Console reports specifically for the Q&A and FAQ structured data. Now Google will check the validity of FAQ and Q&A structured data that is below the root entity level.

John Mueller of Google wrote something on Twitter that caught my eye (well, everything he writes on Twitter catches my eye but this one more than others). He said "Yeah, the difference between technically indexed, and practically indexed is tricky." So I asked John to explain the difference.

Google is likely going to keep releasing new features and functionality for Google Search Console over the years. John Mueller of Google kind of confirmed that when he said on Twitter that the Search Console team is preparing for "future functionality that's not yet released."

Google has updated the directions icon it uses for its local search results. Before the icon had a shape with an arrow in white within it, now it has a simple arrow upwards. This is present both in the local pack and in the Google Maps listings on mobile.

Google announced that full coverage news is now rolling out in Google Search on mobile devices in the United States. I thought it rolled out in 2019 but here is Google's official announcement that it is now rolling out officially, officially.

Frank Sandtmann, an SEO who sends me tips every now and then, sent me a screenshot of Microsoft Bing showing three columns in the search results interface. I suspect it is a bug because it just looks wrong and when I collapse the screen, the right box goes into the second column.

Here is an old photo of a dog, a wrinkled puppy, wearing a noogler hat at the Google office back in 2016. This was shared on Instagram and the person wrote visited Google HQ today with this little N

Chromebooks announces new features for 10th birthday, Google Blog

Get Internal Link Position with Python, Briggsby

Google Assistant gains open support for smart doorbells, 9to5Google

