Daily Search Forum Recap: March 10, 2021

- Google Search Console Q&A and FAQ Reports Upgraded
Google has upgraded the Search Console reports specifically for the Q&A and FAQ structured data. Now Google will check the validity of FAQ and Q&A structured data that is below the root entity level.
- Google: Technically Indexed vs Practically Indexed
John Mueller of Google wrote something on Twitter that caught my eye (well, everything he writes on Twitter catches my eye but this one more than others). He said "Yeah, the difference between technically indexed, and practically indexed is tricky." So I asked John to explain the difference.
- Google Preparing For New Search Console Functionality
Google is likely going to keep releasing new features and functionality for Google Search Console over the years. John Mueller of Google kind of confirmed that when he said on Twitter that the Search Console team is preparing for "future functionality that's not yet released."
- Google Local Results Has A New Arrow Directions Icon
Google has updated the directions icon it uses for its local search results. Before the icon had a shape with an arrow in white within it, now it has a simple arrow upwards. This is present both in the local pack and in the Google Maps listings on mobile.
- Google Officially Adds Full Coverage News Links From Search Results
Google announced that full coverage news is now rolling out in Google Search on mobile devices in the United States. I thought it rolled out in 2019 but here is Google's official announcement that it is now rolling out officially, officially.
- Microsoft Bing Three Column Search Results, A Test Or Bug
Frank Sandtmann, an SEO who sends me tips every now and then, sent me a screenshot of Microsoft Bing showing three columns in the search results interface. I suspect it is a bug because it just looks wrong and when I collapse the screen, the right box goes into the second column.
- Noogler Dog
Here is an old photo of a dog, a wrinkled puppy, wearing a noogler hat at the Google office back in 2016. This was shared on Instagram and the person wrote visited Google HQ today with this little N
- Be awesome & curious in your own ways; you don't need to be like "loads of SEOs". There are a lot of interesting & important challenges on websites around for everyone, John Mueller on Twitter
- For rich results, we really want to see the content match the type, so that we can show it appropriately. "Recipe for success" is not something to cook, for example. "Recipe for successful soufflés" would be fi, John Mueller on Twitter
- If it's blocked by robots.txt, we don't know the status code, nor use any of its contents (not even old versions, if we still had them) for indexing. If it turns 404, we won't know, John Mueller on Twitter
- Search Console performance report will show you which URLs are actually showing in search. Those that are indexed but not showing are kinda irrelevant. I'd set up redirects rather than noindex, and use HTTP authent, John Mueller on Twitter
- You've undoubtedly run into that countless times with other situations though. "I have no idea, but I believe you need to do X for SEO, I saw it online" vs "In my long experience as an SEO, X does, John Mueller on Twitter
- @RajatSharmaLive led NBA pushes Google for Google News Showcase in India @GoogleIndia #NBA #GoogleNews #GoogleNewsShowcase #GoogleIndia https://t.co/To8mFtN4ms, New Publisher Center (UNOFFICIAL) on Twitter
