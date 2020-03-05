Daily Search Forum Recap: March 5, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google: We're Not Going To Index All Your Pages

John Mueller of Google had to tell one SEO that it is not going to happen, Google is not going to index all of the pages on his web site. The site has over 800,000 pages and Google has only indexed 3,000 of those pages. John told this webmaster "They'll possibly never be indexed."

So you have myolddomain.com and you are moving to mynewdomain.com, do you need to renew the security certificate for the domain myolddomain.com if you are just going to be redirecting it to mynewdomain.com. The answer is probably yes, not necessarily for search engines but users may get a browser error on the redirect.

Google has updated its help documents to allow car dealerships to have multiple Google My Business listings within Google Local and Google Maps. Google said a single car dealership can have a listing for each brand it sells, plus a listing for each brand's sales, parts, or services departments.

Ben Fisher shared an email he received from Google about Google expanding the local service ads to personal injury lawyers and personal injury law firms. Local service ads are typically found for plumbers, electricians and the like - but soon, personal injury law firms.

Gary Illyes from Google wrote in a Reddit thread that "generally" your hreflang annotations are not processed or picked up until all the pages in the set that you are linking to are crawled and re-indexed. He wrote "Generally the hreflang annotations are picked up once all pages that you linked together with them are crawled and (re)indexed."

We have covered many of the Google rooms and locations where Googlers can sleep but here is a classic sleep pod, I believe from the Google Beijing office - maybe? This is a real classic "sleep pod" y

Apple Maps could soon integrate curated travel recommendations, Apple Insider

Google Assistant now reads web pages aloud on Android devices, Engadget

