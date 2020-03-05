Google Local Service Ads For Personal Injury Lawyers

Ben Fisher shared an email he received from Google about Google expanding the local service ads to personal injury lawyers and personal injury law firms. Local service ads are typically found for plumbers, electricians and the like - but soon, personal injury law firms.

Ben shared this email on Twitter, it says "we have had such great success with attorneys in the Estate and Immigration law field, we are now expanding into Personal Injury." Google is personally inviting law firms with a good reputation to take a survey to help build out this service on Google.

Here is that email:

