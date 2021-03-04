Daily Search Forum Recap: March 4, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google March 2021 Search Ranking Algorithm Update

I have yet another unconfirmed Google search ranking update to report on. This was started around March 2nd towards the evening and continues through March 3rd. There was a nice amount of chatter over a 24-hour period and then it seems to have died down a bit. Many of the tools also picked up on this update.

I have yet another unconfirmed Google search ranking update to report on. This was started around March 2nd towards the evening and continues through March 3rd. There was a nice amount of chatter over a 24-hour period and then it seems to have died down a bit. Many of the tools also picked up on this update. Google FAQ Rich Results Issue With Yoast Resolved

Yesterday reports came in that there was a spike in errors around Google FAQ schema powered through Yoast. The issue is being resolved and should be fixed today but supposedly Google changed how it parses FAQ schema and it caused FAQ rich result to drop from sites that use Yoast.

Yesterday reports came in that there was a spike in errors around Google FAQ schema powered through Yoast. The issue is being resolved and should be fixed today but supposedly Google changed how it parses FAQ schema and it caused FAQ rich result to drop from sites that use Yoast. Google My Business New Available Performance Metrics Help Doc

Google has updated the Google My Business "available performance metrics" help document to talk more about the new performance reports. Google added a section for "users who viewed your profile" and added more details to the other section.

Google has updated the Google My Business "available performance metrics" help document to talk more about the new performance reports. Google added a section for "users who viewed your profile" and added more details to the other section. Video: Google On Crawl Budget & Search Console Crawl Stats Report

Daniel Waisberg of Google released a really nice explanatory video on how crawl budget works with crawl demand and crawl rates. He also spent most of the video doing a deep dive into the new crawl stats report in Search Console.

Daniel Waisberg of Google released a really nice explanatory video on how crawl budget works with crawl demand and crawl rates. He also spent most of the video doing a deep dive into the new crawl stats report in Search Console. Rich Results Disappear? Google Says It Might Be A Site Wide Quality Issue.

Google's John Mueller listed a few reasons why your site may not show rich results in the Google Search Results. One of the three reasons is that sometimes Google does not trust the site enough, on the site level, for Google to warrant that the site shows rich results.

Google's John Mueller listed a few reasons why your site may not show rich results in the Google Search Results. One of the three reasons is that sometimes Google does not trust the site enough, on the site level, for Google to warrant that the site shows rich results. Google Jakarta Office Cafe Food

Here is a video from 2017 of the Google office in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, of the cafe in that office. Look at the tile floors and look at the food. Also, look at all the people without face

Other Great Search Forum Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Google Maps now shows railroad crossing alerts, 9to5Google

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Other Search